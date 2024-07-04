Build Engineer
Responsibilities
• Optimize code / content compile turnaround times or workflows
• Miscellaneous utilities (e.g. Build deploy / launch, config managers, metrics/diagnostics, source control helpers / filters)
• Setup and maintain build and autotest infrastructure
• Setup and maintain project branches
• Oversee and maintain deployment, delivery and submission processes.
• Develop and maintain operational deployment software, e.g. interface with Platform APIs (like Steam)
• Support team with issues surrounding builds / branches / deliveries
• Manage and perform integrations between project branches
• Integrate software and tools between internal projects
Required Qualifications
• 3+ Years of Python experience.
• Programming experience with build / tools and configuration software.
• Understanding of source control fundamentals.
• Understanding of Continuous Integration.
Beneficial Skills
• C++ knowledge.
• Deep Knowledge of version control systems
• Experience of branching methodologies and when to apply them.
• Experience with branching, integrating changes across multiple projects.
• Compilers.
• Autotest suites.
• Console experience.
• Docker.
• Kubernetes.
• Experience of supporting a game as a service (gaas) in a Live environment.
• Experience shipping a AAA game title for PC and consoles.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
E-post: ramla.rauf@avalanchestudios.se Omfattning
