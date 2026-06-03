Brand Executive
British American Tobacco Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-03
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos British American Tobacco Sweden AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Göteborg
, Ulricehamn
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
ACCOUNTABILITIES
Define and support Swedish brand portoflio
• Support portfolio and innovation insights agenda transforming learnings into WEA into portfolio and innovation strategy articulation.
• Drive & consolidate strategic consumer insights and foresights in category and cross categories to propose key strategic portfolio initiatives for growth of our products in Sweden and Nordics
• Consolidate data into competitive performance learnings ensuring core portfolio competitiveness across all markets.
• Work actively with area teams to ensure the portfolio and innovation needs of WEA markets are clearly articulated, prioritised and acted upon for Sweden as lead market, Nordics R4R markets and new European markets.
• Support ensuring delivery of all key portfolio and innovation projects working closely with consumer insights for opportunity and mix validation.
• Drive articulation of key consumer USPs and innovation claims influencing campaign messaging priorities.
Support Velo business plans across all WEA markets working closely with finance, RGM, trade and activation teams.
EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE
ESSENTIAL
Experience Required
· End to end project management within cross functional matrix organisation
• Brand strategy articulation
• New project initiatives deployment experience (CAP 1-3)
• New categories management
Technical / Functional / Leadership Skills Required
• Ability to engage multiple senior stockholders with clear strategic articulation
• Ability to manage high priority projects
Education / Qualifications / Certifications Required
• Master of Business Administration, Bachelors Degree in a related field with extensive years of well-rounded marketing or business development experience.
• Brand Code training
• Consumer insights and/or commercial finance experience/training
BENEFICIAL
• Consumer insights and foresights experience
• Product innovation cycle
• Campaign development Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17
E-post: dominik_wudarczyk@bat.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British American Tobacco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556098-6779)
Hyllie Boulevard 34/ Floor 14 Malmö (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
BAT Sweden Malmö Office Jobbnummer
9946672