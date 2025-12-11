Boat Builders To Candela!
2025-12-11
Together with Candela, we're shaping the future of waterborne transport. Join the Composite Team and help build cutting-edge electric hydrofoil vessels that combine craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Together with Candela, we are now revolutionizing water travel! As a boat builder, you'll play a key role in assembling cutting-edge electric hydrofoil vessels, combining traditional craftsmanship with advanced technology. You'll be part of creating world-class vessels like the Candela P-12, the world's first operational electric hydrofoil ferry, and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
With hands-on workshop experience, a sharp eye for detail, and enjoy working in a fast-paced, collaborative environment. If you're passionate about craftsmanship and want to contribute to a greener future, join the Composite Team at Candela.
Work hours: 07:15 - 16:15. Lunch 60 min.
You are offered
• A long-term consulting assignment.
• A dynamic workplace that takes care of its employees, organizing events such as annual parties.
• Opportunities for growth and development in your position.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Working hands-on on building boats - mounting of hardware on the walls, trimming, laminating, assembling and finishing composite parts
• Choosing the appropriate composite materials (fibers, resins, adhesives) based on the project requirements
• Maintaining equipment, molds, and tools.
• Document your work according to company guidelines.
• Follow safety rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company.
• Work in an international environment - our corporate language is English (including production)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in production environments or similar hands-on work.
• Experience or high interest in working with carbon fiber
• Experience working safely with power tools and maintaining them.
• Attention to detail and high-quality standards.
• Ability to work according to the drawings/blueprints and instructions
• To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals.
• To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on as well as working within tight spaces
• Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from working in the boating industry.
• Experience of workshop tools such as trimming tools and saws.
• Experience with cranes.
• Experience from environments that handles chemicals, using PPE while working
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Detail-oriented
• Team player
• Meticulous
• Technical interest
• Accountable
Information:
• As part of our recruitment process, all final candidates must undergo a mandatory background check based on public information and conducted with your consent.
• You will also need to undergo a medical examination before you can start. The examination is conducted at the end of the process and is scheduled by Candela.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Candela, is a pioneer in electric hydrofoil boats and ferries, revolutionizing marine transportation with unmatched efficiency and sustainability. Their latest innovation, the Candela P-12, is the world's first operational electric hydrofoil ferry, currently serving Stockholm commuters and expanding globally. Candela's vessels fly above the water, outperforming traditional diesel ferries, combining advanced technology with sleek design.
Candela fosters an innovative, team-driven culture with a strong focus on work-life balance, making it an excellent place to be. Their mission is to accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans, promoting sustainable solutions for the future of marine transport. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
