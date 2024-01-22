BIM Coordinator
2024-01-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Location: Gävle and various locations across Sweden
Key Requirements & Responsibilities:
Reporting directly to the Regional BIM Manager -Nordics and Europe. The successful candidate will be required to have experience liaising with and leading BIM counterparts from design and construction teams in a collaborative environment from inception to handover of large scale projects.
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process.
Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
NFQ Level 6 minimum educational qualification in an AEC related discipline
3+ years' experience in the AEC industry
A strong ability to successfully organise and manage the BIM Coordination cycle of workshops and meetings
A proficiency in using BIM authoring tools such as Revit
Skills using coordination/review tools such as Navisworks/ Revizto/ BIM360 Coordinate to federate, coordinate, clash detect and produce reports
The ability to use simulation tools such as Navisworks / Synchro, aligned with project schedules/programmes to produce 4D simulations
DATA centre or other large-scale development experience (M+E experience in DATA centres will be beneficial)
Experience using BIM in conjunction with Work Breakdown Structures (WBS) and Cost Breakdown Structures (CBS) will be beneficial
A thorough understanding of ISO19650 and the ability to produce all deliverables required in the standard such as BIM execution plans, MPDTs, MIDPs, COBie outputs etc
Experience in Information Management (based on the principles of BS1192) and the use of CDEs and Data management software tools such as Viewpoint, BIM360, Procore, Vault, etc
Experience with delivering digital handover information As Built documentation, Digital OM's and the model verification process.
The role will require personnel to work in conjunction with other departments within the company including Bid & Estimating, Planning, Business development, and Quantity Surveying. Personnel will be required to work with Senior Contracts and Project managers on site.
The successful candidate will be placed into a pivotal role in furthering the development of the companies' digital transformation and will be involved with influencing innovative uses of technology within the company.
A high level of professionalism with the ability to handle confidential information is crucial to this role.
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to carry out the role as well as efficient organisational skills with the ability to administer tasks over multiple priorities.
The ability to exercise good judgement in a variety of situations and comfortable working under pressure, while remaining flexible, proactive and efficient. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061), https://www.collen.com/
Rehnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8410132