Bid & Tender Execution Specialist
Ecareer AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Mölndal
2026-05-04
, Göteborg
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, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
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Bid & Tender Execution Specialist
Public Tenders, Proposals, Compliance & Submission Execution
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on operator / builder (execution-focused, not a status title) Location: Global (remote candidates welcome) Work Style: US-style performance expectations (speed, ownership, measurable output)
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a high-output bid execution specialist who can convert public and institutional opportunities into submitted, compliant, high-quality proposals.
This role directly enables revenue through disciplined execution.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:
Education
AI
Legal services
Talent & staffing
Digital platforms
International expansion
Capital strategy
We build practical, revenue-driven businesses and focus on turning unclear, manual, or broken processes into reliable, working systems.
This is a global role. The final employing entity, scope, and company placement are determined after the interview process.
Your Mission
Identify, prepare, coordinate, and submit bids, tenders, RFP responses, and procurement documentation across relevant business areas.
Key Responsibilities
You will own the full bid execution cycle:
Monitor tender portals and procurement opportunities
Evaluate fit, eligibility, deadlines, and commercial value
Prepare:
Proposal drafts
Compliance matrices
Certificates and references
Pricing inputs
Coordinate inputs across:
Legal
Finance
Sales
Delivery teams
External partners
Build and maintain a reusable bid library (templates, credentials, case material)
Submit complete, on-time, high-quality proposals with strong positioning
First 90 Days
Build a live tender tracker with scoring (fit, deadlines, priority)
Create the first bid library and documentation checklist
Submit or prepare at least one high-priority bid package
Establish a review cadence for upcoming opportunities
KPI Framework
Qualified tenders identified
On-time submissions
Compliance pass rate
Win rate
Bid value
Library readiness
Who We're Looking For
Strong writing and documentation skills
High discipline on deadlines and deliverables
Experience with procurement, proposals, or institutional sales
Detail-oriented execution with the ability to move quickly
Ability to coordinate multiple stakeholders while maintaining ownership
Comfortable balancing formal compliance with clear commercial messaging
This Role Is Not for You If
You require a fully defined structure before beginning
You prioritize meetings and discussion over delivered work
You wait for instructions instead of acting
You avoid accountability tied to deadlines or results
You are motivated primarily by titles rather than execution
Selection Process
We assess execution, not just resumes. The process may include:
Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and past execution
Role-specific case or work sample
Practical assessment based on real company needs
Reference checks under performance conditions
Final discussion covering scope, expectations, and compensation
How to Apply
Submit a concise overview of what you have:
Built
Solved
Delivered
Improved
Sold or automated
Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership. We prioritize people who move work forward.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility. Solve problems. Deliver outcomes. Consistently achieve results beyond normal levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677647-1980518". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta
)
431 30 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9890727