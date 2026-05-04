Bid & Tender Execution Specialist

Ecareer AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Mölndal
2026-05-04


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Bid & Tender Execution Specialist
Public Tenders, Proposals, Compliance & Submission Execution
Company Platform: Nordic Investin Group & sister companies Role Type: Hands-on operator / builder (execution-focused, not a status title) Location: Global (remote candidates welcome) Work Style: US-style performance expectations (speed, ownership, measurable output)
Why This Role Exists
We are seeking a high-output bid execution specialist who can convert public and institutional opportunities into submitted, compliant, high-quality proposals.
This role directly enables revenue through disciplined execution.
About Nordic Investin Group
Nordic Investin Group and its sister companies operate across:

Education

AI

Legal services

Talent & staffing

Digital platforms

International expansion

Capital strategy

We build practical, revenue-driven businesses and focus on turning unclear, manual, or broken processes into reliable, working systems.
This is a global role. The final employing entity, scope, and company placement are determined after the interview process.
Your Mission
Identify, prepare, coordinate, and submit bids, tenders, RFP responses, and procurement documentation across relevant business areas.
Key Responsibilities
You will own the full bid execution cycle:

Monitor tender portals and procurement opportunities

Evaluate fit, eligibility, deadlines, and commercial value

Prepare:

Proposal drafts

Compliance matrices

Certificates and references

Pricing inputs

Coordinate inputs across:

Legal

Finance

Sales

Delivery teams

External partners

Build and maintain a reusable bid library (templates, credentials, case material)

Submit complete, on-time, high-quality proposals with strong positioning

First 90 Days

Build a live tender tracker with scoring (fit, deadlines, priority)

Create the first bid library and documentation checklist

Submit or prepare at least one high-priority bid package

Establish a review cadence for upcoming opportunities

KPI Framework

Qualified tenders identified

On-time submissions

Compliance pass rate

Win rate

Bid value

Library readiness

Who We're Looking For

Strong writing and documentation skills

High discipline on deadlines and deliverables

Experience with procurement, proposals, or institutional sales

Detail-oriented execution with the ability to move quickly

Ability to coordinate multiple stakeholders while maintaining ownership

Comfortable balancing formal compliance with clear commercial messaging

This Role Is Not for You If

You require a fully defined structure before beginning

You prioritize meetings and discussion over delivered work

You wait for instructions instead of acting

You avoid accountability tied to deadlines or results

You are motivated primarily by titles rather than execution

Selection Process
We assess execution, not just resumes. The process may include:

Intro conversation focused on pace, ownership, and past execution

Role-specific case or work sample

Practical assessment based on real company needs

Reference checks under performance conditions

Final discussion covering scope, expectations, and compensation

How to Apply
Submit a concise overview of what you have:

Built

Solved

Delivered

Improved

Sold or automated

Provide clear evidence of execution and ownership. We prioritize people who move work forward.
Core Expectation
Take responsibility. Solve problems. Deliver outcomes. Consistently achieve results beyond normal levels.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7677647-1980518".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
Mölndals bro 7 (visa karta)
431 30  MÖLNDAL

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9890727

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