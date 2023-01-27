Bibliotekarie
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To this end we are currently implementing a library function to access scientific publications, to easily and fairly publish our results according to our publication guidelines e.g. open green publications, to keep on top of ESS-related publications and to produce relevant performance indicators related to scientific activities and user programme.
The role of the Librarian at ESS will be to promote library services to ESS stakeholder and to support colleagues working in both the scientific coordination and user offices - but this could extend to other divisions as well. Whilst ESS does not have a physical library in the traditional sense, this is an interesting and diverse role which will involve assessing, developing and maintaining the campus library collection and working with vendors and publishers in the acquisition of serials, subscriptions and electronic resources.
The role also involves tasks such as the cataloguing and classifying of new library resources, processing requests, general custodial maintenance, web archiving and identifying the acquisition of out-of-scope materials. Within this role, there will also be scope for providing instruction, training and support for library users - including the use of digital resources - to make sure that users can easily and fairly publish ESS scientific results.
Our new Librarian will also monitor ESS-related publications as input to our scientific key performance indicators, maintain and report library usage statistics as input for regular assessment and perform other relevant duties supporting colleagues working in the scientific coordination and user office.
This is a permanent position based at the ESS campus in Lund.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Scientific Activities Division, you need to be driven, responsive and not afraid to interact with a wide variety of ESS stakeholders.
First and foremost, we need someone who is suitably qualified and experienced. Ideally, you will have appropriate tertiary qualifications (Bachelors and/or Masters degree) in Library and Information Science or an equivalent discipline. For this role, we need someone with at least 3 years of library experience - preferably in a University or other similar academic library environment - and who has significant prior knowledge of library automation and data systems applications. Proficiency with online library catalogues and library databases, as well as sound knowledge and experience from scholarly publishing - including open access - would be highly beneficial.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and for this role we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-26610 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Recruitment partner - at daniel.nordin@ess.eu
.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Yngve Levinsen at yngve.levinsen@ess.eu
.
