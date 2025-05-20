BI & Data Analytics Manager
The opportunity
The BI & Data Analytics Manager is a pivotal role within organizations that harness the power of data to drive decision-making and operational efficiency. This position involves leading a team of advanced developers and ensuring the successful implementation and maintenance of AI/BI solutions within the HVDC portfolio.
"The role of the BI & Data Analytics Manager is crucial for leveraging data to enhance business operations and drive growth. With responsibilities ranging from team management to technical development and innovation, this position demands a blend of leadership, technical expertise, and a forward-thinking approach. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and exploring new technologies, the BI & Data Analytics Manager ensures the HVDC business remains competitive and efficient in a rapidly evolving landscape" - Lars Lindgren, Manager Information Systems.
How you'll make an impact
Team Leadership: Managing and developing a team of skilled developers, ensuring they have the necessary resources and support to excel in their roles.
Customer Engagement: Engaging in discussions with internal customers within the organization to understand their needs and translate them into actionable solutions.
Development: Overseeing the development of AI and BI solutions tailored to the HVDC portfolio, ensuring they meet the required specifications and standards.
Testing: Ensuring rigorous testing of solutions to identify and rectify any issues, guaranteeing high-quality and reliable outputs.
Maintenance: Maintaining and updating AI/BI solutions to cater to evolving business needs and technological advancements.
Competence Development: Continuously developing the competence of the team by providing training and exploring new technologies to enhance the business's scalability and efficiency.
Your background
Leadership: Strong leadership background with the ability to motivate and guide a team towards achieving their goals.
Technical Expertise: In-depth knowledge of AI, BI, and data analytics tools and technologies.
Communication: Excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with internal customers and stakeholders.
Problem-Solving: Proficiency in identifying problems and developing innovative solutions.
Project Management: Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring timely and successful delivery.
Continuous Learning: Commitment to continuous learning and staying updated with the latest advancements in AI and BI.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Lars Lindgren, lars.lindgren@hitachienergy.com
