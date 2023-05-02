BI Developer/Analytics Engineer (Merchant Analytics)
Wolt Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt is not just a delivery app - we're a technology company building a commerce platform to seamlessly connect our millions of customers with thousands of merchant and courier partners, in real-time across 23 countries and 250+ cities. Our apps (iOS and Android) have the industry's highest ratings, largely thanks to our customer-first-mindset, which shows in how we build products and run operations. In June 2022 we officially joined forces with DoorDash. Combined, we have a presence in 27 countries, 23 of which operate with the Wolt brand and app. Wolt and DoorDash continue largely independently, with Wolt's name, brand, product, technology and team.
Working in Product Development at Wolt
At Wolt, we're about getting things done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
The behind the scenes of Wolt is run by an awesome bunch of over 400+ planners, builders, designers and data crunchers. We call ourselves Product+, as we're the very core of Wolt's products, tools and platforms. To build our products, we work in over 40 cross-functional, independent and autonomous teams. Teams are made up of a mix of talented individuals: engineers, designers, data scientists, analysts, and product leads. Each team takes ownership for solving customer problems in the best possible way.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together!
Job Description
Analytics at Wolt is a business-critical area that covers three different teams - data science, product data analytics, and business intelligence. The complexity of online delivery, differences in the economics and dynamics of the cities we operate in and vast amounts of data make our work truly interesting!
Now we are looking for several Analytics Engineers/BI Developers to join us in Helsinki, Berlin or Stockholm, or fully remote in Finland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, or Estonia! Read more about our remote setup here.
About the role
The role is focused on the business needs - you'll be working within a cross-functional team, making sure your teammates get the insights needed for their operations. The role requires interpreting the needs and requests of our internal stakeholders, and transforming them into actionable data. Data analysts and data scientists working in the domain will be your closest partners in your day-to-day work, as your solutions will enable them to create relevant machine learning models and analysis.
Currently, we have multiple domains within Merchant and Consumer groups. During the process, we'll discuss your preferences and help to identify the most exciting domain to proceed with.
Your daily work will include:
• Developing reporting as a whole, from understanding the needs of the business to providing easily understandable and actionable data.
• Working on our centrally maintained data integrations and data pipelines powering our Data Warehouse, our Looker data models and dashboards. You'll get to utilize our modern BI stack as part of your work (Python, Looker, Snowflake, Airflow, AWS, Kafka, Github).
What we offer:
• Complex environment with tons of data just waiting to be utilized - you'll get hands-on experience in working on various projects, tools, and datasets.
• You can choose the ways of working - you can work 100% remote, hybrid with occasional visits to our tech hubs in Helsinki, Berlin, Stockholm or onsite.
• You would get to work in a company culture where we take ownership beyond the obvious, do common things uncommonly well, think big but stay humble, do right by people, treat others kindly and justly, and recognize that if we don't learn, we won't stay still but fall behind and keep in mind that Luke was Yoda's greatest achievement. Read more about how we work.
FAQ:
• I've never worked with workflow automation tools like Airflow or Azkaban before. Is this a blocker for me to be an Analytics Engineer?
You'll get to build and maintain data pipelines, which will require you to work with Airflow on a regular basis. Experience with such tools is highly appreciated but not a must as we are willing to teach you. All you need is the desire to learn, and learning will be even easier if you have worked with Python before.
• What is the split of dashboard development and data plumbing tasks?
Focus of this role is on building the basis for reporting needs, hence majority of the tasks will be related to creating datasets, wrangling data and implementing metrics. At the same time, there will be opportunities to create dashboards in order to serve the needs of stakeholders.
- Will I work with raw data or participate in data collection?
You will definitely not be alone in gathering data, our dear Data team consisting of data modeling engineers and data engineers will be your closest contacts in such data collection and modeling tasks.
Qualifications
• Plenty of experience working as a BI Developer, Analytics Engineer or Data Engineer.
• Strong hands-on experience with data integrations, data pipelines, data models, and dashboards.
• Tech skills: Python, SQL, Airflow, Kafka, AWS, and one of the modern BI tools (Tableau, Power BI, Looker or similar).
• Since you'll be taking care of our internal stakeholders, we're looking for someone who truly enjoys interacting with people on a daily basis. The ability to search for information and ask relevant questions from various teams will be crucial. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7715947