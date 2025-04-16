BI Data Analyst
2025-04-16
We are super excited to announce that our Engineering Manager Robin Bodin is looking to welcome a next colleague to Voyados Intelligence team.
As part of this team, you'll play a key role in transforming how we deliver insights to our customers through beautiful, scalable, and user friendly dashboards and reports. You'll help us rethink our reporting system using a new third-party BI tool, with the freedom to influence everything from KPI standardization to data visualization best practices.
Some of the things you'll be up to:
* Design and build interactive dashboards and embedded reports that deliver meaningful insights to our retail customers.
* Collaborate closely with Product Managers, UX, Data Platform, and CSM to ensure we meet real user needs.
* Explore and structure data using SQL to create new KPIs and calculated metrics.
* Set the foundation for how we work with reporting and data visualizations while allowing room for creativity, experimentation, and storytelling.
This is a unique opportunity to join at the beginning of an exciting journey. With embedded analytics being a new area for us, you'll have a direct hand in shaping how it evolves. Reporting is a key part of our product offering, so your work will make a visible impact, both internally and for thousands of end users. Most importantly, you'll be part of transforming reporting from a supporting tool into a core element of the Voyado customer experience.
So, who are you?We're looking for someone with hands on experience in modern BI tools such as Sisense, Looker, Tableau, Power BI, or Qlik. You have strong SQL skills and are comfortable working with structured data. What sets you apart is your keen eye for user experience in data visualization, you understand how users interpret data and design accordingly. You're experienced in turning raw data into customer facing insights that add real business value. If you also have knowledge of embedded BI solutions, SaaS platforms, or the retail and e-commerce space, that's a great bonus.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Summits where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
Opportunities for personal and professional growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Work life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked.
An office-first but flexible hybrid working policy.
Some of our benefits: 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
Breakfast buffet on Fridays
Inhouse gym only for Voyadoers
A generous gadget-and-phone package (your choice!)
5000 SEK per year in wellness allowance
A wellness hour you can use every week
About Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels-online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, Voyado makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
We are now a company of 300+ colleagues on an exciting journey and have recently established a presence in new markets to strengthen our position in Europe. If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - let's get in touch!
Be yourself
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We are proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about Tjejer Kodar & Voyado here Equality is not only about gender but also about making everyone feel welcome and heard in a multicultural and diverse environment. We at Voyado strive to make everyone feel like they can bring their true self to work every day. Gender-equal and diverse teams have more perspectives on life and bring different ideas to the table which in the end leads not only to making a better working environment but also a better product.
Ready to find out more? Lovely!
Applications are reviewed on going, but the final deadline to apply is April 30th.
Before one applies it can always feel like you need a better resume, more polish, or just another year of experience, but we say if you think this sounds like a place where you can shine don't hesitate to send in your resume!
We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your current role and what would be an exciting challenge for you in the future. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let your passion shine through in yourapplication!
Note: As of right now we are unable to proceed with applicants outside of the EU, and a requirement of eligibility to work at Voyado is the right to work in the EU without limitations. Needless to say, this is something we are actively working on to be able to onboard colleagues from all over the world.
