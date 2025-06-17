Bartender at O'Learys
Bartender at O'Learys [location]
About the position: As a bartender with us at O'Learys [location], your main responsibility is serving guests at our bars. You'll be responsible for crafting and serving drinks based on guest preferences and providing an exceptional experience through friendly interaction and top-notch service. As a bartender, you'll also assist with various areas of the restaurant, such as service, activities, and dishwashing, when needed. Together with the bar manager, you will create a welcoming and enjoyable environment in the bars while driving and developing the bars to operate as efficiently as possible!
About you: We are looking for someone who values equality and respect for both colleagues and guests. We seek someone who is flexible, open-minded, attentive, and aware of their surroundings, skilled at building good relationships, and enjoys working as part of a team. Your passion for food, service, and creating memorable guest experiences will be essential in your role with us. We're looking for someone who will take pride in being a member of the O'Learys family and who strives to maintain high standards and quality in everything you do, both individually and as part of our team.
The responsibilities include:
Receive and quality-check the goods delivered to the bar
Prepare drinks ordered at the bar, following recipes
Serve bar guests with suitable drinks and provide a friendly experience
Contribute on upselling to guests
Follow routines, checklists, and bar manuals
Keep the bar area clean and tidy, including surfaces and equipment
Ensure no alcohol is served to minors or overly intoxicated guests in accordance with alcohol laws
Report over-serving to the responsible manager or security
Stay updated on new recipes and trends in the bar industry and implement them alongside the bar manager
Assist in other areas of the business, such as dishwashing, service, and at the game reception/bowling computer
Desired experience and qualities:
Experience in a service role, preferably in a restaurant/bar, with cash-handling skills
Relationship-builder who enjoys working as part of a team
Fluent in spoken and written *language*
Flexible, service-minded, and attentive
Does this sound like a match for you?
Don't hesitate to apply today, as interviews are conducted on a rolling basis. For questions about the position, please contact [contact person (email address)]. We look forward to hearing from you!
What do we offer?
Personal growth
Possible career opportuinities
Start: According to agreement
Scope of work: *50-100%*
Working hours: According to agreement
Location: *CITY*
About O'Learys
O'Learys is more than just a restaurant. It's an entertainment hub that, beyond a love for sports, food, drinks, and a great atmosphere, serves as a meeting place packed with activities and entertainment every day of the week. Alongside our extensive activity offerings for all ages, we also host live events and concerts featuring some of the biggest DJs, bands, and artists. Ersättning
