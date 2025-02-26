Barception Supervisor
2025-02-26
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Comfort Solna aims to prove that budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us. We are Scandinavia's first Zero-Energy hotel - generating an excess of natural energy throughout the year. Moreover, Comfort Solna is part of House of Strawberry - a never-before seen business model where hotel, longstay and our head office operate under one solar panel-covered roof.
The hotel is located next to Strawberry Arena, Mall Of Scandinavia and a nature reserve. We have 336 rooms, 88 apartments, gym, breakfast, laundromat and last but not least - our Barception. The heart of the hotel where guests can check in, chill out in the bar and grab something to eat.
As Barception Supervisor at Comfort Hotel Solna you work in our aforementioned combined reception and bar. As Barception Supervisor, you are the spider in the web and an important part in creating a unique and unforgettable experience for the hotel's guests. Your responsibilities will include (but not limited to) invoice management, complaint handling and planning of staff together with the Barception Manager. Our ideal candidate will take charge during their shifts, train new staff, follow up checklists and routines and manage the stock on our bar & reception supplies. In short - you will be the right hand of our Barception Manager!
You spread joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results.
Our philosophy is that every detail makes a difference, and the differences make all the details.
Does this feel like a perfect match? Go ahead and send your application via the link now.
