Bar Manager - Hilma
Generator Hostels Sweden AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Generator Hostels Sweden AB i Stockholm
We need an exceptional and passionate leader to join our Beverage team in Stockholm. If you are an inspiring leader and communicator, a people person through and through and have a genuine desire to be part of something big then your journey should start here. Help us to create an unforgettable experience. Be a part of Europe's fastest moving, ground-breaking, lifestyle & hospitality brand.
ABOUT GENERATOR STOCKHOLM
Generator Stockholm not only highlights the rich cultural history, unique social fabric, and a strong sense of design and patterning, but brings together said creative design with inspired art, great food, drink, and on-trend music and events to create a Stockholm hot spot. Reflecting the city's vibrant and eclectic culture - you'll experience all that Stockholm has to offer at its best, all by staying here.
WHO ARE WE
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're a leading lifestyle accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Bar Manager for Generator Stockholm.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
• Responsible for the overall running of the Beverage areas ensuring an efficient and effective operation
• To ensure that adequate stock and equipment is available before and during service
• Strive at all times for 100% customer satisfaction & resolve any service issues satisfactorily
• Provide the best service by understanding all aspects of product knowledge for the creation and dispense of drinks and table maintenance
• Builds an efficient team to ensure continued employee motivation is maintained through consultation, target setting and regular reviews
• Develop and train all employees within your charge in order that they perform to the required standard
• Train staff on upselling techniques to maximise daily revenues
• Communicate effectively so that the team understands its goals and is motivated to achieve them
• To uphold company policies regarding Drugs and Alcohol at work, staff drinks and wastage
• To be fully aware of the company and personal responsibilities with regards to licensing legislation
• Know all statutory legislation and ensure H&S, Fire Safety and Food Hygiene compliance
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Proficiency in Swedish language is mandatory. Additionally, in English language is highly desirable
• To be able to lead and inspire people to be their best
• Be an excellent communicator
• Be organised, hardworking and have an excellent appearance with a strong focus on guest requirements
• Always keep cool under pressure
• Show commerciality with a strong passion for driving revenue
• Understand stock-control and keep costs to a minimum
• Like getting your hands dirty, wherever, whenever, because you will
• Available to work when needed
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• A passion for trending local Food and Drink concepts
• Proven experience in a similar role
• Strong people management skills and experience with managing a team
• Excellent cocktail and spirit knowledge
OUR GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
Birthday holiday in addition to your yearly holiday allocation
Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn generous financial incentives for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
Company contribution towards gym membership fees for all eligible employees
Ideas Award - Quarterly award to double gross basic salary for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
2 free nights' accommodation across any of our 19 properties (subject to availability)
Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members (we operate in 17 locations across Europe & US so your next holiday is sorted)
Social events and celebrations calendar
Various employee recognition schemes
Online learning tools
Here you may well find the answers to life, the universe and everything, including why there are no penguins at the North Pole. We look forward to hearing from you.
Email: brent.gibbs@staygenerator.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-25
E-post: brent.gibbs@staygenerator.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Generator Hostels Sweden AB
(org.nr 559017-4404)
Torsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7384881