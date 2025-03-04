Baker/Pastry Chef
2025-03-04
Bullarbyn Bageri is a small, artisanal international bakery in Malmö, where we showcase different home-style European baking traditions with focus on quality of ingredients, taste and execution. We are located in central Malmö (Rörsjöstaden).
Because of an increasing demand for our breads and pastries we are looking for a talented baker/pastry chef. We are looking for someone who is passionate about artisanal, sourdough baking and creating pastries from organic, artisanal ingredients.
We are looking for a passionate and curious person, that is really willing to develop the place with us, learn together and has experience in different types of pastries (laminated is a must) and sourdough bread. It is a must that a candidate speaks in fluent english and is a good communicator. Ideal candidate for us has a positive spirit and attitude towards working, who is bursting with ideas and wants to bring them to the table. It is important to remember that this job is fast-paced and requires a good discipline.
We are offering 50% time position starting with 165 sek/h. The initial plan consists of 3 working days a week, including weekends, in rotation and cooperation with our head baker. The salary can be higher, depending on experience of the candidate. Initial agreement will be time limited, but in the long run we would like to employ on a contract without time limit. In the future it is possible that the contract could be come a full-time position, when bakery develops.
We want a baker to start working mid-March.
If this sounds like you, please send an application in English only via given e-mail describing your story and motivation and please attach your CV. If you have any additional questions call +46761607697.
E-post: marta@bullarbyn.se
