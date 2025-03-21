Backend Engineer - Orders Team
About the role The Orders team plays an integral role in our organization. Working in this core team means you'll have a significant impact on the entire company and the opportunity to collaborate closely with other teams. Together, we continue to develop one of Sweden's most widely used delivery services - and you could play a key role in shaping the future of delivery!
Some of the things you will do
Ensure our orders handling runs smoothly and efficiently by refining existing workflows and eliminating errors.
Collaborate closely with product teams and engage with stakeholders to better understand user needs, providing valuable input to improve our product.
Drive innovation and develop future-proof solutions that align with company goals.
Stay curious and up-to-date with relevant technologies, and assess how they can enhance our systems and workflows.
Review and analyze our current systems to identify opportunities for improvement and increased efficiency.
Your future team
The Orders team is responsible for developing and maintaining the backbone of our business: order handling. This involves everything from creating and managing orders to ensuring their successful completion and everything in between. By doing so, you will empower and support all other development teams, helping them deliver their best work. The team is currently made up of four experienced engineers, with the support of an Engineering Manager, a Product Manager, and a Staff Engineer. We work with a high level of autonomy, giving you the opportunity to have a real impact on the solutions and decisions foundational to Instabee's success.
Collaboration is key to our success. We embrace pair- and mob programming along with code reviews to foster teamwork, knowledge sharing, and to tackle complex problems together.
What We're Looking For At Instabee we value individuals who are keen to learn and develop their own skill set. If you're a problem solver who loves coding and making complex things work, then this is the place for you. Beyond that we imagine that you have some of the following points on your resumé:
Experience as a Backend Engineer in a modern tech environment
Experience with Node.js, do you also know Java it's a bonus
MongoDB experience (or equivalent database technologies)
Proficiency with Kubernetes
Familiarity with GCP
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
If this is you then we can't wait to meet you!
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you! Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm.
Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends!
Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town
Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time.
Parental Pay for Six Months: Step away from work and provide the best care and love to your little one.
A Day Off on Your Birthday: We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!m for your leisure time.
Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.
Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites.
Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases.
Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day.
Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
Get to know us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee in Sweden.
