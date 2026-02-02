Backend engineer - Cloud with Agentic Development Skills
2026-02-02
Shape the Future of Cloud Solutions at Tobii
At Tobii, we're redefining how humans interact with technology. Our Glasses Explore platform helps researchers capture and analyze real-world visual behavior-unlocking insights that improve training, workflows, and user experiences. Now, we're looking for a Backend Engineer to join our Engineering Cloud team and build the next generation of scalable, secure, and AI-driven cloud applications.
What You'll Do
As a backend engineer, you'll take ownership across the entire software development lifecycle: from architecture and infrastructure-as-code to backend development and CI/CD automation. Your work will power Glasses Explore, the companion software for Tobii Glasses X, enabling researchers worldwide to understand human attention like never before.
Your day-to-day will include:
Designing and building robust backend systems in AWS using Python and modern frameworks.
Developing APIs and working with serverless architecture for scalable, secure cloud-native applications.
Leveraging AI-assisted development tools (e.g., GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude) to accelerate coding, refactoring, and documentation.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to refine architecture, review code, and improve processes.
Ensuring system reliability, performance, and cost efficiency for a large dataset or user base.
What We're Looking For
A couple of years of AWS development experience, including working with services such as serverless or container-based architecture.
Hands-on cloud backend engineering skills.
Worked with building scalable solutions, with large datasets and many clients/users
Proven use of AI-assisted development tools in real projects.
Experience of API design, serverless, and distributed systems in AWS or similar.
Experience with Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform/CDK/CloudFormation).
Master's degree in software engineering or related field.
Great English communication skills (bonus for additional languages) and the ability to bridge teams: explain solutions, surface trade-offs, and unblock decisions.
It's a merit if you also have experience with modern JavaScript frameworks (React, Angular, Vue), AWS ML services such as Bedrock and MCP with GPU-based architectures and are comfortable experimenting with agentic workflows and autonomous coding loops.
Sounds like you?
You're curious, proactive, and passionate about building scalable systems. You thrive in collaboration, communicate clearly, and take ownership from concept to delivery. You're excited about experimenting with cutting-edge tools and driving innovation in cloud engineering. In short, you're someone who gets things done-and brings others along for the ride.
Join Tobii and Shape the Future
We're welcoming, inventive, and doers. Our passion and ways of working have driven our success for over 20 years-and we're just getting started. Join a close-knit mechatronics team where collaboration and innovation thrive. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers a global market with a diverse client roster.
Apply already today!
We are curious about you, so let us know about your background, experiences, and where you're heading. Please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. And don't wait-at Tobii we move quickly!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04
