Backend Developer using C-Sharp Implementing Control Logic
Teracloud AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-11-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Teracloud AB i Malmö
You will typically work as part of a group under the direction of a senior Backend Developer using C-sharp to implement our control logic strategy and evolve its platform for energy systems, heat pumps and other machines. You will work in a specialist group as part of a bigger team to deliver turnkey solutions of control logic and a human-machine interface.
We are looking for someone who is not afraid to try different ways to find a robust, future-proof and secure solution, someone who takes on challenges and understands the importance of honouring delivery times.
This job supports the development of the next-generation SCADA/HMI web application.
You can expect to work with the following:
Ability to assess customer needs and set expectations
Research on bleeding edge technologies to bridge old ways of obsolete standards, documentation, etc.
Maintain case tracking details to the required standard and frequency
Prepare and recommend solutions
Participate in internal projects and other work as directed
Be accountable for the team and individual results
Problem-solving thought processes
Flexibility and capability to manage and work multiple assignments
Attention to detail and uniformity
Likes challenges and attack them with a whatever-it-takes attitude
You can see yourself in this description :
Problem-solving thought processes
Enjoy to create code using C-sharp
Have the capability to learn and understand new required skill sets.
Flexibility and capability to manage and work multiple assignments
Attention to detail and uniformity
Likes challenges and attack them with a whatever-it-takes attitude
Likes to work from an office whenever it is possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24
E-post: david.brinnen@teracloud.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teracloud AB
(org.nr 559147-4217)
Hyllie Boulevard 34 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8286395