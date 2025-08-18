B2B Sales for Portugal
Nettbureau As Filial Sverige / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nettbureau As Filial Sverige i Stockholm
Native Portuguese speaker? We're looking for a Partner Manager (B2B Sales) to help us grow in the Portuguese market! If you're a native Portuguese speaker with a passion for sales and the drive to build strong partnerships, keep reading!
About Nettbureau
At Nettbureau, you'll enjoy flexible work days in a flat yet efficient organisation. Your closest colleagues will be our Iberia market team, but you'll also be part of a larger, international sales team working across multiple countries.
We're a Scandinavian scaleup with over a decade of experience building online marketplaces. Each year, we help millions of users make smart choices through our comparison services, connecting them with trusted products and service providers. We operate over 100 services across 11 countries, including markets in real estate, energy, and personal finance.
We've also balanced rapid growth with profitability. Financial Times just touted us one of Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025, ranking above household names like Zalando and Spotify. In Norway, we have been named a "Gaselle" company for ten consecutive years, earning us a spot on the Hall of Fame.
We're a team of more than 80 colleagues, with around 20 based in Stockholm. We value a friendly, social work culture.
Learn more about us at Nettbureau.com.
About the Portuguese market and the role
We launched our first services in Portugal in February 2023 and are now ready to accelerate our growth. Our main offering to B2B partners is access to warm, relevant leads in a cost-efficient, GDPR-compliant way.
The Iberia team operates like a startup within a scale-up. With a team of country manager, content writers, marketers, partner managers and business operations, you'll have a unique opportunity to shape and grow our services in Portugal. You can expect variety, autonomy, and plenty of professional growth.
As our Partner Manager, you'll take ownership of our brands in the Portuguese market, driving the full sales process from prospecting to closing deals and managing relationships. You'll collaborate with colleagues to strengthen existing brands and launch new ones.
Potential clients range from small local businesses to large multinational corporations. Our high-quality leads and trusted services will give you a strong foundation to build long-term client relationships.
Key responsibilities:
Drive the full sales process from prospecting to closing B2B deals.
Build and maintain a strong pipeline of prospects.
Deliver online presentations of our services to potential clients.
Maintain long-term client relationships and reduce churn.
Track all sales activities in our CRM (Pipedrive).
Cooperate with colleagues across departments to optimize sales efforts.
Contribute to the launch and growth of new services in Portugal.
What we offer
Professional growth & flexibility
Opportunities to expand your skills in B2B sales, lead generation, account management, and more.
Annual budget for personal development and training.
Flexible working hours from our Oslo or Stockholm office
Free choice between Mac or PC, plus coverage of internet and phone costs.
A great work culture
A safe and supportive workplace with ambitious and friendly colleagues.
A including and social culture at a new office in central Södermalm.
Exciting team events & workshops
Annual company kick-off trip - recent destinations were Alicante and Lisbon.
Annual summer party
Workshops and learning sessions with partners like Google, Meta, and Microsoft.
Regular team meetups to share insights, learn together, and invite external experts for inspiration.
What we're looking for
It is essential that you have:
Full working proficiency in Portuguese (native speaker preferred, C2 minimum).
Proven track record in sales with a hunter mentality.
Strong communication and negotiation skills.
Ability to close sales via phone, video calls, and email.
A genuine curiosity to learn, try new things, and adapt in a fast-paced environment.
Solid English skills to collaborate with the wider international team.
Extra points if you have:
Successful B2B sales experience in Portuguese-speaking markets or our target verticals.
An entrepreneurial mindset and strategic, problem-solving skills.
Know Norwegian, Swedish, or other European languages.
Experience or interest in using AI tools and CRM automations to work smarter.
Excited about this role?
Please share your CV and a cover letter in your application. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so don't wait to apply!
Application Deadline: 30th of September, 2025
Employment Type: Full-time
Work Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Start Date: As soon as possible, but we're happy to wait for the right candidate-your notice period won't affect our decision. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nettbureau As Filial Sverige
(org.nr 516411-5551), https://nettbureau.com/
Högbergsgatan 59 B (visa karta
)
118 26 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9463790