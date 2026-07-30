B2B Content Marketing Intern
Hey Sid AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-30
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About This Role
As a Marketing Content Intern at Hey Sid, you will help create, manage, and deliver content for both our customers and our own brand.
This is a hands-on role where you will learn how modern B2B content marketing works in practice. You will work closely with our content, marketing, and customer teams, helping turn ideas, interviews, and insights into engaging content that drives results.
You will gain experience working directly with B2B companies, founders, and marketing professionals while developing your writing, communication, and content marketing skills.
This is not a theoretical internship. You will be creating real content that gets published and seen by decision-makers.
Key Responsibilities
Content Production & Execution
Support the creation of high-quality content, including:
LinkedIn posts
Thought leadership content
Blog articles
Case studies
Marketing copy
You will:
Assist in researching topics and gathering insights
Draft and edit content for customers and Hey Sid
Help adapt tone of voice and messaging for different brands
Turn interviews, notes, and ideas into clear written content
Ensure content is delivered on time and meets quality standards
Customer & Team Collaboration
You will:
Participate in customer meetings and content workshops
Help prepare content ideas and drafts for customer reviews
Take notes and summarize customer feedback
Support communication between customers and internal teams
Learn how customer-facing content operations work
Content Planning & Coordination
You will:
Help manage content calendars
Support content scheduling and publication processes
Coordinate revisions and feedback rounds
Maintain documentation and content briefs
Assist with content performance tracking and reporting
What This Role Is (and Is Not)
This role is:
Hands-on and execution-focused
A learning opportunity with real responsibility
Focused on content creation and marketing
Collaborative and fast-paced
Designed to help you build practical B2B marketing experience
This role is NOT:
A purely academic internship
A strategy-only role
A social media scrolling role
A position where you sit on the sidelines
Who You Are
We believe you may be:
Currently studying marketing, communications, journalism, business, media, or a related field
Interested in B2B marketing, content, and branding
A strong written communicator in English
Curious and eager to learn
Structured and detail-oriented
Comfortable taking ownership of tasks
Excited about working in a startup environment
Most importantly, you enjoy writing and want to develop that skill professionally.
Bonus (Nice to Have)
Experience running your own LinkedIn, blog, newsletter, or social media account
Experience with content creation, copywriting, or journalism
Familiarity with LinkedIn and B2B marketing
Experience using AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity
Basic understanding of marketing analytics
What You'll Learn
During your internship, you'll gain hands-on experience with:
B2B content marketing
LinkedIn content strategy
Thought leadership development
Customer communication
Content operations and workflows
AI-assisted content creation
Startup growth and marketing
You'll work closely with experienced marketers and gain insight into how modern B2B companies build demand and brand awareness.
Why Join Hey Sid
Work with ambitious B2B companies across industries
Learn directly from experienced founders and marketers
Build a portfolio of published content
Gain real-world startup experience
High levels of responsibility and ownership
Flexible working environment
Potential opportunities for future employment Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hey Sid AB
(org.nr 559509-4458), https://www.heysid.com/ Jobbnummer
10016546