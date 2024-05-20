Azure Data Engineer
2024-05-20
Are you passionate about developing analytical solutions in cloud, in a robust and fast-paced international working environment, helping stakeholders move to the next level in the advanced analytics journey?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Work on our cloud based(Azure) Enterprise Analytics Platform with the latest technology stack.
Work on platform roadmap and write custom programs building optimization techniques and data quality measurements.
Understand financial products and transform into technical solution.
Interact with API's solution to expose the streamed data.
What isneeded in this role:Hands on experience in Microsoft Azure covering - designing, building, testing and maintaining cloud applications and related services.
Knows different type of Azure data storages ADLS and what to apply where.
Hands on and Strong experience working with Azure Databricks(Delta, DBx SQL), Data cleansing and transformation using Azure Data Factory or Azure Databricks or spark using notebooks.
Solid understanding on different file formats and how they behave with storage types.
Technical know-how of data security on cloud, authentication / authorization of data.
Strong programming skill sets which includes - Python, Scala, Java (atleast one).
Clear understanding of core cloud concepts -Azure data storage, Azure compute, data connections, APIs and Security on cloud.
High proficiency in Azure PowerShell and Azure CLI.
Strong experience to analyse and research tools in the market for specific.
Requirements. Broader knowledge of upgrading the platform into advance levels.
Experience in Azure DevOps, CI/CD process and Azure DevOps tools.
Experience of agile ways of working (preferably SAFe).
Willingness to work with other "technologies" when needed.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture.
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
Flexible working options.
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits.
"Join our team and...
• be a part of an international, diversified team of Software/ML Engineer professionals who collaborate on a state of the art Advanced Analytics Platform for delivering trusted data and analytical capabilities for the whole bank. We work in a collaborative way and wantsto be the best at what we do. Weare also always willing to learn and be inspired by new ideas." Raghavendra Jaswal, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 07.06.2024.
Recruiting manager:: Raghavendra Jaswal, +46 7302 99961
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
