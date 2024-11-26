Automotive Verification and Validation Engineer
2024-11-26
Do you want to be a part of working with new electrical architecture and complex systems of distributed software? We are now looking for functional and non-functional Testers and Test Automation Engineers who enjoy a dynamic and multicultural work environment.
As a V&V Engineer, you will focus on performing tests and verification in the customer's test environments, help automate the tests for improved efficienc.
We are looking for initiative-taking individuals who are good at working in a flexible, fast-paced environment and who wants to work with leading automotive clients for upcoming vehicle architectures.
Main responsibilities includes:
Perform manual and exploratory testing on component and system rigs, HIL and SIL setups and on vehicle
Test the new SW capabilities of the vehicle platform
Background within function testing Worked in the automotive industry
Knowledge within Vector Tool's (CANoe, Canalyzer)
Debugging and fault tracing
Experience in writing automated tests; functional and non-functional using Python, CAPL.
Experience Support, maintain and improve the Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Development (CD) pipeline
Experience Support in the development and configuration of test objects, i.e. Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) rigs
Experience Automated system CI tests
Work with test coverage and requirements
Requirements handling and review
Your profile :
5+ years of automotive background
BSc or MSc in Engineering or similar
Good knowledge of Python
Experience working with CI/CD pipelines
Good knowledge of Linux
Experience in Automated Software Testing
Excellent English
Advantageous :
Agile ways of working
Knowledge of Vehicle networking
Experience working in a real-time embedded system
SW Release Management
Drivers License B and Swedish speaking skills
Tech stack: Pytest, Python, Linux, Robot Framework, TCP/IP Networking, Autosar, CI/CD.
What we offer
Capgemini Engineering is no better than its people. We care about you as a colleague and offer you a safe and favorable employment. For us, the community is important and in addition to professional development, we offer you a variety of activities. We work to promote participation by continuously arranging lunches, breakfasts, after works, sports events and more.
