The Automotive Design & Development Engineer is responsible for the design, development, testing, and validation of automotive components and systems in accordance with international automotive standards and Swedish industry practices. The role involves technical responsibility from concept phase through series production.
The position requires advanced engineering competence and independent technical decision-making.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
The employee will perform the following tasks:
Design & Development
* Develop and design automotive components and subsystems using CAD software (e.g., CATIA, Siemens NX, Creo, SolidWorks).
* Prepare 2D drawings and 3D models including GD&T specifications.
* Conduct tolerance analysis and material selection.
* Lead concept design reviews and technical feasibility studies.
Engineering Analysis & Validation
* Perform engineering simulations such as FEA and CFD.
* Support prototype builds and validation testing.
* Prepare Design Verification Plan & Report (DVP&R).
* Conduct DFMEA and risk assessments.
Product Lifecycle Management
* Manage engineering change requests (ECR/ECN).
* Prepare technical documentation in compliance with automotive quality standards (IATF 16949, ISO standards).
* Coordinate with manufacturing for production readiness.
Supplier & Cross-Functional Coordination
* Interface with suppliers for component development and cost optimization.
* Support procurement and quality teams during APQP and PPAP processes.
* Provide technical support during vehicle launch and production ramp-up.
Qualification Requirements
The position requires:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or equivalent.
* Minimum 3-5 years of relevant experience in automotive product design and development.
* Proficiency in advanced CAD tools (CATIA/NX/Creo/SolidWorks).
* Knowledge of automotive development processes (APQP, PPAP, DFMEA).
* Experience in engineering simulations (FEA/CFD preferred).
* Strong knowledge of automotive safety and regulatory standards.
* Fluent English (spoken and written).
The position requires independent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in cross-functional international teams.
Employment Terms
* Employment type: Full-time, Project based
* Working hours: 40 hours per week
* Salary: Salary in line with Swedish collective agreement and meeting the minimum salary requirement for work permit eligibility
* Benefits: Occupational pension, insurance, and employment conditions according to Swedish labor law and applicable collective agreement
5. Level of Responsibility
This role is classified as a qualified engineering position requiring higher education and specialized technical competence. The employee will independently manage assigned development projects and contribute to technical decision-making.
