Automation Engineer, PLC developer
2026-01-12
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
Our Automation team is a small, highly skilled group of engineers with diverse expertise in automation.
We work closely together, fostering an open and collaborative environment where ideas and solutions are freely discussed. Continuous improvement, innovation and operational excellence are at the heart of what we do. Our core responsibilities include creating electrical schematics, providing installation support, preparing project and operational documentation, and integrating PLC with GUI for all equipment within the laboratory. Effectively supporting the research community in building and integrating their equipment in the facility, with a key focus on keeping people and machines safe.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV are looking for A PLC developer
Your main responsibility for this job is to program, develop, commission, and document new and existing machinery. You will manage existing machinery and hardware and troubleshooting issues during both operation and projects. The work will involve a mix of developing logic according to fixed frameworks, creating new code from scratch for new devices, innovating solutions, and supporting operation. You will be working as one of several in-house developers with a shared responsibility for the system, collaborating closely with the rest of the team. Additionally, this role will involve close collaboration with engineers, users, and researchers alike. Our main platform is Rockwell, complemented by smaller systems from other suppliers, offering a dynamic environment with diverse challenges. You'll work on systems that power nearly every application in our facility. The ambition for this role is to primarily focus on GAS and Cryogenic process safety.
Your main work tasks will be
- PLC programming mainly in Rockwell Studio 5000
- Commissioning both new and existing installations
- New development of both framework and logic for components
- Documentation work for functions and protocols
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- Minimum 3 years of experience working with PLC's in automation industry
- Experience in Machine safety & Process safety, programming & commissioning
- Good understanding of SS-EN 60 204-1 & 13849 part 1 & 2
- Experience in Rockwell Studio 5000 and Rockwell portfolio
- Fluent in both Swedish and English (spoken and written)
- Technical education relevant for the application
Below are seen as merits
- Experience in process industry
- Knowledge in Beckhoff PLC systems and portfolio
- Experience in maintaining industrial networks
- Experience working in large-scale industrial facilities
As a person you are collaborative, proactive, and adaptable, with a structured and quality-focused approach. Communication is key within the open discussions of ideas and solutions. You combine strong analytical skills with systems thinking to design complete solutions for complex processes. An open mind for improvement and innovation while keeping a focus on safety and reliable implementations. And your ability to adapt to our team dynamics along with your personality and mindset will be highly valued.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
Probationary period may apply.
On call duty apply for this position.
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careerjobs/comp_and_benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
