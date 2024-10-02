Automation Engineer Intern
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Mölndal
2024-10-02
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
Your role and responsibilities
We are now looking for an engineering student in Gothenburg to complement and strengthen our skilled team working on creating automated solutions for our customers. If you are considering a career in automation and machine programming and are looking for an opportunity to gain valuable work experience in technology and automation, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
You will be assigned a mentor responsible for your introduction and whom you can turn to for guidance. We offer a comprehensive introduction process where you will get to know the company and have plenty of time to learn our software and deepen your knowledge in PLC programming.
Employment Type:
Hourly employment with great flexibility regarding working hours. Our expectation is that you work an average of about 8-10 hours/week.
Opportunity to work extra during the summer and holidays.
Your university studies always have the highest priority.
You will work at our office in Mölndal.
Your Responsibilities:
Work on tasks related to PLC programming (mainly in structured text or C), machine simulation, or internal workflow automation. The tasks are assigned to you by your mentor, with whom you will have close contact.
With guidance from your mentor and more senior colleagues, acquire the knowledge and information needed to complete your tasks.
Work on various projects encompassing the full spectrum of modern hardware and software for automation, complemented by exciting expansions in IT and I&T. The projects can be either for customers or for internal use within B&R.
Examples of technology that B&R uses in customer projects include vision systems, motion/servo technology, IIoT, edge deployment, cloud computing, and modeling and simulation.
Act according to ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while considering your colleagues and the company.
Qualifications for the role
You are currently studying for a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering and have completed at least 2 years of your studies.
Your degree is in areas such as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, automation, or another relevant field.
You have a basic understanding of programming and a genuine interest in developing your skills. Knowledge of C, C#, C++, Java, HTML5, CSS, and Python is an advantage.
You have a strong technical interest in automation, digitalization, and innovation.
You are naturally curious and enjoy collaborating with colleagues and customers.
Good knowledge of spoken and written Swedish and English is required.
Have good organizational skills and an eye for detail. You enjoy having structure and keeping track of deadlines and resources.
More about us
At B&R - a member of the ABB Group, you can expect an exciting and challenging job with an individually tailored introductory training. You will work in agile teams where you can actively contribute and drive ideas forward. Our flexible work models (e.g. flextime, hybrid) offer you an optimal work-life balance.
Our unique B&R spirit is characterized by appreciation, communication at eye level and an informal work culture. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package, including life insurance, compensated medical and dental care, parental salary, free pension advice and much more. This is your opportunity to join a company working on cutting-edge projects and technologies that drive innovation and shape the future of automated manufacturing.
Does this sound like the next exciting step in your career? Apply today!
Student Coordinator, Hanna Hermansson, +46 702 16 88 62, will answer your questions about the role. Recruiting Manager Touko Jalkanen, +46 703 90 49 80, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by October 30th 2024.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a health- and drug test and could also include a background check.
We kindly decline any direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
The story of B&R: ABB's Machine Automation Division, also known to our customers as B&R, is an innovative automation company headquartered in Austria with additional offices around the world. B&R became part of ABB's Robotics & Discrete Automation division in 2017 and, together with the ABB Robotics division, employs more than 11,000 people at over 100 locations in more than 53 countries. As a leading global provider of automation solutions, B&R develops, produces and sells industrial electronics, software solutions and mechatronic solutions as well as technologies for machine and factory automation. Since 2020, B&R's automation portfolio has also included Codian brand delta robots. With its innovative solutions, B&R sets new standards and consistently exceeds its customers' expectations. Så ansöker du
