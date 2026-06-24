Automation Engineer - Painting
Professional Galaxy AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-06-24
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Västerås
, Enköping
, Arboga
, Uppsala
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking an Automation Engineer - Painting - for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
We are looking for an experienced Paint Automation Engineer who wants to contribute to the development of a highly automated manufacturing environment at a leading global industrial company. The assignment offers a unique opportunity to work close to production while driving the development of automated paint processes in a modern and technology-driven environment. The client is investing in future production capabilities, automation, and digitalization, creating an exciting setting for someone who enjoys combining hands-on problem solving with continuous improvement and long-term development. In this role, you will act as the automation specialist within automated paint operations, supporting daily production while contributing to industrialization projects, process optimization, and future automation initiatives. You will collaborate closely with production, maintenance, engineering, and project teams to ensure stable, safe, and efficient operations. This assignment is ideal for someone who enjoys taking ownership, solving complex technical challenges, and making a tangible impact in a high-tech manufacturing environment.
Required skills We believe you have: - A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Automation, Robotics, or equivalent experience. - Experience working with industrial automation in manufacturing environments. - Strong understanding of automated production systems and industrial processes. - Experience with robot programming and automation systems. - Ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in complex production environments. - Experience working with continuous improvements and process optimization. - Strong communication and collaboration skills. - The ability to work independently, prioritize effectively, and drive activities forward. - Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Preferred skills -Experience in one or several of the following areas is considered a strong advantage: - Automated paint processes within industrial manufacturing. - Robot-based paint applications and process programming. - Production support in highly automated environments. - Industrialization and implementation of new production technologies. - Process optimization related to quality, efficiency, and productivity. - Automated material handling and manufacturing systems. - Pneumatic systems and industrial process equipment. - Working in regulated production environments with high safety requirements. - Technical leadership or coordination of smaller projects and activities.
Personal profile We are looking for a curious and engaged professional who enjoys working where technology meets operations. You have a structured and analytical approach to problem solving and are motivated by identifying improvements that create long-term value. Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you are comfortable building relationships across different functions and levels within an organization. You enjoy sharing knowledge, supporting colleagues, and driving technical development forward. Most importantly, you are someone who takes initiative and sees opportunities where others see challenges. If you are passionate about industrial automation and want to contribute to the continued transformation of a modern production environment, we would love to hear from you.
Additional information Assignment start: 2026-08-17
Remote work: No
Assignment duration: 1 year
Geographical region: Sweden\Västmanlands län\Stockholms län\Södermanlands län\Uppsala län\Örebro län\Dalarnas län, ,City:Västerås (VÄSTERÅS)
Reply no later than: 2026-07-31
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7967539-2069810". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9977976