Automation and Verification engineer (IRC280334)
2025-10-29
Job Description
Level of knowledge: intermediate/advanced
Must be able to work full time onsite in Gothenburg
Experience with Vehicle testing
Experience with automated and manual verification
Basic electronics knowledge, hardware, some experience in low-level communications protocols (UART, CAN, Ethernet)
Basic Vector toolkit experience(Canoe, Vector hardware configuration)
Python + Python robot framework
Experience working with HIL rigs
Experience with Jenkins pipeline tools
Silver and VDK virtualization tools.
Linux, other Unix-like, Windows
Would be a BIG Plus:
Experience with Microcontrollers
Experience working with Vehicle control units (VCU)
Some knowledge about Static code analysis tools
Overall ability to learn quickly
Basic knowledge and preferably some experience with C/C++
Job Responsibilities
Building and maintaining, pipelines, configurations for test in new test repository.
Porting test cases from old regression test to new test repository.
Set-up Silver, virtualizer test enviroment for team's platform test and integration test.
Mocking of functionalities in Silver and virtualizer enviroment.
Defining test strategy. Guideline for test activities.
Provide/generate traceablity report, test reports for all levels.
Showing test gaps, report defects for SW tests(Polyspace, unit test, integration test,qualification test).
Reviewing work products from test.(TA/TCS/test cases).
Leading regression testing, release testing.
Department/Project Description
We are seeking a highly skilled, proactive and collaborative Verification and Automation Engineer to join our team. The team's focus is on test frameworks and the verification of high integrity vehicle functions close to the VCU. The ideal candidate will be a strong team player with excellent communication skills, capable of providing effective advice and support to the organization. Our client is a well known vehicle OEM in the Gothenburg area. The assignment is fully onsite in Gothneburg area, five days a week.
Skill Category
QA - Automation
Keyskills - Must Have
Python
Manual testing Automated testing
