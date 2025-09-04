Authorized Inspector
BASIC FUNCTION
The work of Global Inspection and Engineering Services (GIES) authorized inspectors is instrumental in providing on-site services that verify the quality and conformance of pressure equipment during construction, erection and/or under repair/alteration. Services include:
• Review and acceptance of Job Packages
• In-process Inspections
• Monitoring of Quality Control Systems
• Witnessing final Hydrostatic Test
• Review and signing of required forms
This field-based position is an integral part of GIES' commitment to the quality and service it provides for its customers and their equipment. The work is varied from day to day and is ideally suited to a self-motivated individual who can work independently. A successful inspector will have excellent communications skills and the ability to work with HSB clients and customers in a professional manor with high integrity.
Following structured training periods, as deemed necessary, the individual will perform authorized inspection agency services assigned locations in accordance with GIES' quality program, perform Third Party Inspections in accordance with customer specifications, conduct PED Inspections in accordance with GIES' quality program, HSB PED QA System. Identify potential customers, conduct marketing and sales visits in order to grow the business in the defined locality. The individual will operate with minimal supervision, exercising independent judgement in assuring product compliance. Travel and work in other regions may also be required from time to time.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
To perform this job successfully, the inspector candidate must meet the following requirements. Ideally, the inspector candidate will be commissioned by the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors as an Authorized Inspector. GIES may elect to support the training/testing requirements pursuant to obtaining an NB commission, where required.
Required:
• Mechanical Engineering Degree or equivalent
• A minimum of 5 years' experience operating, maintaining, or inspecting boilers and pressure vessels
• Basic computer skills and knowledge of using remote databases
• Strong English oral and written communication skills-ability to communicate to both business and technical experts within all levels of internal and external organizations. A second language would be beneficial
• Must be customer focused and have a diplomatic manner
• Must possess a high level of initiative, self-motivation, work independently and yet be team focused
• Have the ability to decipher and implement the various Engineering Standards and HSB working Quality Systems and practices
• Dedicated to meeting customer needs
• Dedicated to business growth
• The ability to work in a stressful, rapidly changing environment
• ASME & NBIC Code knowledge and the ability to meet RCI-1 Requirements to qualify for AI/RI examinations and Commission qualifications
• National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors Commission, with "A" Endorsement*
• Designation as Authorized Inspector by Manager, Code Services
• Must hold a valid driving license for the stated 'Location'
• - The commission card will identify "The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company" as the Employer of the named, commissioned inspector. "Employer" is used here as defined in ASME's QAI-1 - "Qualifications for Authorized Inspection." Namely, "The ASME-accredited organization that holds the Certificate of Authorization to issued by ASME to provide authorized inspections." It should not be interpreted to have any other meaning.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS
• The person in this position needs to routinely move about (including ascending/descending) a site facility, remote location, etc. while performing visual inspections of ASME/NB boilers and pressure vessels, review NDE reports and calculations.
• Consistently works in outside weather conditions that may be in frigid or hot temperatures.
• May need to lift own body weight with associated safety equipment.
• Must be able to remain in a stationary position 50% of the time.
OTHER REQUIREMENTS
Some of GIES' customers require that persons entering their facilities have a security clearance. As such, candidates for this position must be eligible to obtain a security clearance. Because this position may require routine travel among multiple customer locations, the successful candidate may be assigned a company vehicle or may have the option to use their personal vehicle for company business. As such, the successful candidate must have an acceptable driving record. Så ansöker du
