Audition For Violin Tutti
2024-12-19
SWEDISH RADIO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
MUSIC DIRECTOR DANIEL HARDING
AUDITION FOR VIOLIN TUTTI TWO POSITIONS
March 31, 2025 Stockholm
Last day of application: January 19
Compulsory works:
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 4 in D-Major, 1st mov. with cadenza
Mozart Violin Concerto No. 5 in A-Major, 1 st mov. with cadenza
A romantic Concerto of your choice: Brahms, Tchaikovsky or Sibelius
Orchestral excerpts and chamber music (click here)
During the application process some candidates may be required to send us two videos containing:
Mozart Violin Concerto no.4 in D-Major, 1 st. mov. to bar 146, no cadenza
or
Mozart Violin Concerto no.5 in A-Major, 1 st mov. to bar 144, no cadenza
Orchestra excerpt: Strauss, Don Juan
We offer a full-time permanent contract.
Further details can be obtained from Gunnar Eklund, Orchestra Coordinator gunnar.eklund@sr.se
Union enquiries should be addressed to union representatives:
Kristina Lignell (SYMF) kristina.lignell@sr.se
Olle Markström (SMF) olle.markstrom@sr.se
Welcome with your application!
Berwaldhallen is part of the Swedish Radio and thereby shares the same common values: independency, reliability, openness and innovativeness. Berwaldhallen is the home of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Swedish Radio Choir. Through concerts and tours all over the world as well as through recordings we have become important ambassadors for Swedish music and culture, both nationally and internationally. Our ensembles attract the foremost conductors and soloists, such as our current internationally well-established Chief Conductors Daniel Harding and Kaspars Putni.
As one of us, whether you are a musician or work in an administrative function, you will be involved in promoting the highest possible artistic quality, with a passion for the new and love of the classical.
An interest in contemporary music is clearly reflected in the repertoire. Swedish composers are regularly commissioned, and the maintenance and promotion of the Swedish orchestra repertoire is an important goal of the program planning. We also collaborate with Swedish pop stars and give concerts for children in an aim to broaden the audience base. The orchestra is a continuous nave in the well-established Baltic Sea Festival.
