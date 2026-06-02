Audio System Engineer - Analytics, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-06-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about audio and eager to shape the next generation of intelligent audio solutions? As an Audio System Engineer - Analytics at Axis Communications, you'll design and develop cutting-edge audio analytics that complement our world-leading video technology. Join us at our Lund HQ and turn your innovative ideas into products that make a real difference.
Your future team
You will join our Product Audio development team - a cross-functional group of software audio engineers, acoustical engineers, electronics engineers, and mechanical engineers. Together, the team acts as Axis's audio competence hub, delivering world-class audio solutions for a growing number of network devices. You'll collaborate closely across disciplines, and your contributions will directly shape the audio capabilities of our products.
What you'll do here as Audio System Engineer - Analytics
Your work will power the next era of intelligent audio in our security systems. You'll bridge audio analytics research and product development, ensuring that innovative concepts become robust, production-ready solutions.
Develop new audio analytics solutions that enhance Axis's intelligent security offerings
Design and implement Digital Signal Processing (DSP) algorithms for audio applications
Participate in product projects, leading and coordinating the audio workstream
Evaluate and validate audio solutions throughout the product development lifecycle
Collaborate with software, acoustical, electronics, and mechanical engineers to deliver integrated audio experiences
Contribute to defining requirements and concepts for future audio capabilities
Who are you?
You are curious, collaborative, and motivated by seeing your ideas evolve into products that reach customers around the world. You enjoy working across disciplines and are comfortable taking ownership of the audio workstream within product projects. You communicate clearly, share your knowledge openly, and thrive in a team that values both quality and innovation.
We'd love to hear that you have:
Master's degree in Electronics, Computer Science, Engineering Mathematics, or a similar field - or equivalent experience
Demonstrated experience in audio system design, covering the full lifecycle from concept to production
Experience developing audio analytics solutions
Fluency in English
Bonus points if you also bring:
Working knowledge of acoustics and loudspeaker characteristics
Solid understanding of Digital Signal Processing (DSP) concepts and their implementation in audio applications
Comfortable communicating in Swedish
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Peter Wahlberg, +46 701710068. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Kontakt
Contact
Axis Communications AB rebecca.masseck@axis.com Jobbnummer
9941287