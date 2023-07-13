Audio Electronics Engineer to Axis
2023-07-13
Did you recently graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering and want to work with audio electronics solutions to camera sensors? Axis is now looking for a Audio Electronics Engineer with an interest in audio solutions and product development. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as an Audio Electronics Engineer at Axis
Axis are upgrading their camera sensors and all the rest of the system solutions toward breathtaking performances. Axis is constantly adding new core technologies like radar and audio.
You will be a part of the Product Audio Team and you will also interact with SW audio engineers, acoustical engineers, mechanical engineers and other parts of the organization. Together this team acts as a competence hub and deliver world class audio solutions to a growing number of new network cameras at Axis.
As a Audio Electronics Engineer, you will work with electrical audio design development, supporting products from concept development all the way to volume production.
Your tasks can also involve...
• Responsibility for design, testing and certification of the electronics in Axis projects
• Both using and contributing to the evolvement of Axis audio labs.
• Work together with suppliers, partners and customers
This specific role is located in Lund
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at Axis at Lund starting in the autumn.
You will be coached by a mentor at Axis and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with Axis.
Desired qualifications:
• Are at the start of your career and have a university degree in Electrical Engineering or similar
• Have an interest in System design, Product development, Components, Audio
• As a person you are a teamplayer with an open and generous attitude fueled by high personal ambitions.
• Good knowledge in English
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Lovisa at Lovisa.bergman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent matches tech talents of the future with exciting jobs at some of Sweden's top companies. Together with our customers, we give our consultants a terrific start to their professional careers through tailored training and support. Nexer Tech Talent was founded in 2014 and is present throughout Sweden with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Today we have 30 employees internally and approx. 350 consultants. Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 4,500 employees in 14 countries who for more than 35 years have helped our customers stay one step ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively.
About Axis
Axis Communications are passionate about innovating tomorrow's solutions for a smarter and safer world. They have already delivered a great number of groundbreaking products and are underway to develop many more. Audio functionality is a growing, and exciting, area in their camera portfolio. Axis is characterized by being an unpretentious company based on strong core values and a unique Axis team spirit. When joining Axis, you will notice the high level of ambition and how helpful and supportive everyone is towards each other.
