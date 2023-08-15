Associate Research Engineer GTC - Solid Mechanics
2023-08-15
About us
The Global Technology Center (GTC) is where we at GKN Aerospace work together to develop the technologies for the future. We make it possible for the company to meet the current and future challenges of the industry and especially, we work to deliver a sustainable aviation.
To fulfill our mission, we establish and maintain strategic technology relationships/partnerships with key customers, companies and academia, we find new R&D opportunities that help us to mature technologies to TRL 6, we manage IP, we invest in infrastructure, and we invest in our people.
Would you like the opportunity to work at the GTC?
Associate Research Engineer GTC - Solid Mechanics
We are looking for an Associate Research Engineer in the area of Solid Mechanics to be part of the development of the engine structures and new technologies required by the next generation of jet engines.
You will become a key player in the design of these components by giving input during the design development and assessing feasibility and requirement compliance of the design in the field of solid mechanics. You will also help us meet the challenge of an increase share of additive manufacturing in our products. In addition, you will contribute to improve our analysis methods and tools.
Candidate profile
You are a mechanical engineer with good understanding (and burn for the discipline) of solid mechanics: structural analysis, fatigue, fracture mechanics, dynamic analysis of structures. You have recently graduated from university and you have a strong interest in working in aerospace. You are a problem solver who feels energized when facing technical challenges.
Key responsibilities
Work in multidisciplinary teams engaged in the design and development of engine structures and new technologies.
Support concept generation and selection.
Dimensioning and verification of engine components through FE analysis (strength, fatigue, fracture mechanics, dynamic analysis) using both commercial and in-house developed tools
Develop analysis methods.
Assure proper documentation of technical results and present the results internally and externally.
Contribute to the development of GKN as a 'Great Place to Work', aligned with the core principles - safe, innovative, open & honest, care & respect, and ownership.
Qualifications / Skills / Experience
Bachelor or Master's degree in Aerospace, Mechanical Engineering or other relevant engineering field. Specialization in Solid Mechanics is desirable.
Experience in strength and fatigue FEM analysis is meritorious.
Knowledge of FEA commercial tools, preferably ANSYS Mechanical (APDL), ANSYS Workbench, LS-Dyna is meritorious
Programming skills. Knowledge of Python and Matlab is advantageous
Previous working experience in industry is advantageous
Type of employment
Temporary contract
Place of employment and travel requirements
This position is based in Trollhättan, Sweden, as such, the applicant should be able to gain the right to live and work in Sweden. Travel to other locations within Sweden as well as EU is expected.
Date for employment
To be agreed. Target: September 1st, 2023
For more information please contact
Carlos Arroyo | GTC Engineering Manager | GKN Aerospace Engine Systems Sweden. carlos.arroyo@gknaerospace.com
