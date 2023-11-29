Associate Production Engineer
2023-11-29
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Associate Production Engineer to join our team in Skellefteå.
Key Responsibilities
Review loss data and identify top losses
Lead and support deep root cause analysis of top losses
Lead and support improvement activities for Production as they are identified
Project launch to eliminate top losses
Documentation review to ensure proper documentation package is available post-commissioning
Be in close collaboration with Production team
Facilitate a smooth transition between commissioning phase and ramp up/production phase
Required education/experience
BSc or MSc degree in mechanical or chemical engineering
1+ years of relevant work experience within production and engineering related fields
Familiar with QA troubleshooting tools
Familiar with OEE
