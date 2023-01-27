Associate Director Biosampling Project Leader
Would you like to use your clinical project management experience to help deliver life changing medicines to patients? If you would please read on!
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. Come join an inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration where different views and perspectives are welcomed and valued, an environment that champions inclusion, and teams that reflect the diversity of the communities that we serve.
We're currently looking for an Associate Director Biosampling Project Leader to join a dynamic Biosamples team based in either Gothenburg, Sweden, Warsaw Poland or Mississauga, Canada.
What you'll do
In this role, you will project manage the delivery of laboratory related activities in both early and late phase global development projects. We'll look to you to work independently with the clinical project teams and our global external laboratory partners / alliances to ensure operational delivery of the clinical laboratory testing of biological samples, the efficient deployment of tests (including biomarkers, central safety and clinical bioanalysis), as well as data generation and delivery throughout the project lifecycle.
This is a fantastic opportunity to progress your career in clinical development and to play a key role in the development of an exciting portfolio of medicines that will change the lives of patients worldwide.
Your position will be varied and include the responsibility for ensuring the delivery of all laboratory activities through external partners, meet internal and external quality and regulatory standards all whilst using your operational expertise to advise clinical teams on operational lab strategy, development and deployment. You will regularly be involved in providing advice to clinical teams on laboratory related documentation, operational design and new ways of working, as well as managing external providers to oversee the delivery of relevant lab services and data.
Essential for the role
We are looking for a candidate that have experience in some or all of the following.
*
Experience of contributing to the operational deployment of clinical laboratory testing on global clinical development projects.
*
Project Management skills to provide operational expertise and guidance to the multiple internal and external parties involved in a clinical project, and a proven record in overseeing external partners, especially multidisciplinary clinical laboratory service providers.
*
Influencing skills and experience of negotiations
*
A solid knowledge of early or late stage clinical development, as well as an understanding of GCP and GCLP.
*
Suitable candidates may have a science background and would like to extend their knowledge to clinical study operations (degree educated preferable, but not essential) or have backgrounds including laboratory project management, investigator site coordination or study operations.
Desirable for the role
*
Experience of working collaboratively with external vendors in partnerships or alliances
*
Experience of working in more than one company or country multi-nationally
*
Hands-on experience in a clinical laboratory setting or clinical research site
*
Project management experience
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca you will have the ability to make a more meaningful impact to patients' lives around the globe, be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued and build a long-term career by unlocking opportunities for lifelong learning.
So, what's next!
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you. We are reviewing applications continuously, welcome us with your application and cover letter as soon as possible. Please apply with your CV and your cover letter.
