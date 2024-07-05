Associate, Advisory
ABOUT US
At Position Green, we bring together leading experts within ESG strategy, communication, and software to help companies accelerate their sustainability agenda. Our integrated offering spans across environmental, social and governance domains, and encompasses strategy advisory, data management, reporting and executive training.
Position Green has +600 clients with more than 300 employees located across 10+ locations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Brussels, UK and the US.We are expanding our advisory team in Sweden and are looking for talented new team members to join us. You will become a pivotal member of our advisory team, working alongside bright minded colleagues with different areas of expertise and backgrounds. We value our non-formal working environment, team culture and embrace giving and receiving feedback, testing and welcoming new ideas.
It's an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of helping companies transition into a net-zero future while continually learning in a fast-changing environment. We work closely with our clients and act as trusted partners, helping them create tangible sustainable business solutions.
As our new team member, you will play a key role in supporting Position Green's growth while getting the best out of working in a team with humbleness and scale-up spirit.
WHAT YOU SHOULD BE GOOD AT
You thrive and succeed in a fast-paced environment, where expert knowledge is combined with a strong strategic and analytic skill set. You'll soon appreciate that we work in a highly collaborative fashion - internally but also with our clients.You are well structured and manage to keep an overview of different tasks simultaneously while also having a sharp eye for details. You are good at building relationships, structure complex tasks, project management and you take personal responsibility in always delivering high-quality results. You are a curious person who is passionate about learning the ins and outs of various subjects and industries we work with and want to make an impact right from day one.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As our new team member, you'll deliver insightful and impactful solutions to our customers and accelerate their sustainability journey.
As an Associate, you will be working with;
Working in a broad range of projects within ESG strategy and reporting; such as benchmarking, strategy development, ESG due diligence, Science based target setting, materiality assessments and strategic CSRD/ESRS reporting advise
Taking ownership and responsibility for your work and deliverables by developing documentation and presentations independently and ready for client hand-over
Doing analysis, presenting results, and facilitating workshops
Educate yourself on a continuous basis and share your insights with
the team.
WHAT YOU SHOULD BRING
We are welcoming applications from talented candidates with different backgrounds and levels of experience but preferably you are:
Fluent in spoken and written English is a requirement - Swedish proficiency is desirable.
A MSc degree within a relevant field such as finance, business economics, engineering or sustainability.
We run an open application process and welcome talented candidates on an ongoing basis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04
E-post: emma.schoon@positiongreen.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Associate". Omfattning
