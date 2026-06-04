Assistant Cost Manager
Turner & Townsend AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Turner & Townsend AB i Stockholm
Position:
Assistant Cost Manager
Level: Assistant
Status: 40 Hours per week
Reports To:
An Assistant Cost Manager is likely to report to a Senior Cost Manager or Associate Director.
Job Summary:
To assist the Commission Manager in the successful service delivery of projects ensuring that client objectives are met through the delivery of an effective cost management service.
Education/ Qualifications:
Minimum requirement is commencement of a Degree in Construction, QS other relevant degree qualification.
Working towards Chartered status with RICS or equivalent recognised body.
Skills and Experience:
▪ Working knowledge of Microsoft office package.
▪ Working knowledge of Microsoft office package.
▪ Preferred software experience – CostX, CATO, CADMeas VR 5.
▪ Good verbal and written communication skills.
▪ The desire and passion to provide a high quality level of service.
▪ The desire and passion to provide a high quality level of service.
▪ An understanding of the characteristics of projects over a project life cycle.
▪ Experience of assisting a Commission Manager on small to medium sized projects.
Duties and Responsibilities:
▪ Working knowledge of Microsoft office package.
▪ Estimating and producing cost plans.
▪ Compiling and amending the tender list.
▪ Drafting the procurement documentation.
▪ Checking and analysing the tenders.
▪ Drafting the tender report.
▪ Dealing with variations and the change control processes, negotiating less financially significant or complex matters.
▪ Conducting cost checks and valuations.
▪ Drafting monthly reports.
▪ Conducting background research, data collection and benchmarking.
▪ Liaising with the client, contractors, designers, etc.
▪ Assisting on feasibility studies and writing procurement reports.
▪ Assisting with Estimating and cost planning including producing and presenting the final cost plan.
Key Performance
Indicators:
▪ Maintain good relationships with members of the multi-disciplinary team.
▪ Work effectively as part of a cost management team, to ensure that all deliverables are met.
▪ SOX control responsibilities may be part of this role, which are to be adhered to where applicable.
▪ Comply with the requirements of Turner & Townsend's Business Management Systems including Health & Safety, Environmental and Quality Management associated with the role and position within the company.
An Assistant Cost Manager will in part be judged by the extent to which:
Tasks are completed to the right accuracy and quality standards.
▪ Tasks are completed efficiently and on time.
▪ Client needs are dealt with in a helpful and attentive way.
▪ The cross-functional team is supported in a helpful and positive manner.
▪ An effective contribution is made towards the overall commission/project.
▪ Key information and data is effectively cascaded and appropriately retained.
You demonstrate an interest and enthusiasm for their role, both at work and by committing the time outside of work to broaden their professional horizons.
Turner & Townsend recognise the fact that our employees are the key to our future growth. We invest heavily in the training, development and regular appraisal of our people: by managing each employee's career aspirations and by promoting from within at every opportunity, we believe we have created a stimulating, challenging and exciting working environment for our staff. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Turner & Townsend AB
(org.nr 556812-4670)
Jakobsbergsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
111 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Turner & Townsend Jobbnummer
9947714