Assistant Baker / Sous Chef for American Bakery & Cafe
2024-11-02
About Us: Chef Mama is a family-owned, artisan bakery and café located in Malmö. We pride ourselves on creating a warm, welcoming, and fun environment and crafting truly authentic American flavors in our baked goods and products.
Position: Assistant Baker / Sous Chef
Job Description: This is a unique opportunity for a dedicated professional to take on a hybrid role that combines baking, line work, and leadership. The ideal candidate will have a passion for baking, an appreciation for authenticity in food service, and a willingness to learn and grow with our team.
Key Responsibilities:
Baking: You will primarily be baking authentic New York-style bagels according to traditional methods, as well as American sweets such as chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and pies.
Savory Line Work: This includes light prep work and making bagel sandwiches during service. Training will be provided, but at least 6 months of café experience or similar line work is required.
Shipment Preparation: Preparing, labeling, and dropping off shipments of baked goods to PostNord service point (for our customers outside of Malmö).
Requirements:
Baking Experience: At least 2 years of baking experience, particularly with yeasted breads. Knowledge of American baking is a bonus, but not necessary.
Café/Line Work Experience: At least 6 months of experience in a fast-paced food service environment (such as a busy restaurant, café, or similar).
Self-Sufficiency: Ability to work independently, make decisions on the fly, and take full responsibility for your tasks and the overall workflow.
Language Skills: Fluency and comfort in English is essential. Swedish is a bonus but not required.
Why Work With Us:
Family-Friendly Hours: We are a family-oriented bakery and close at 15:00. The latest you will work is 15:30, making this an AM position with no night shifts.
Friendly Environment: We are a small and tightly-knit team that values each member's contribution and fosters a supportive and engaging work culture.
International Vibes: Most of our team has American roots, and combined with our vibrant community of lovely and chatty regulars from all over the world this creates a unique, dynamic, and fun day-to-day experience that is hard to come by in Sweden.
How to Apply: If you are passionate about baking and excited about this unique hybrid role, we would love to hear from you! Please send your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you are a great fit for this position to emily@chefmama.se
Join us at Chef Mama and be part of a team that brings a true taste of America to Malmö and Sweden!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02
