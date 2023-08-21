Assistant - Industrial Operations Asia Team
2023-08-21
We are looking for an Assistant for an international company in Södertälje. Start is ASAP and this is a 6 months contract to begin with.
Assignment
Assistant. Will help and assists the developing organization with a rich variation of task, most with with administrative and supportive nature.
Will support the Production and Logistics organization with administrative tasks for such as planning, travel arrangements and booking activities, organising documents and information of routines, processes, organisation, visitors etc. Person will also handle some system and office administration. May also include handling support to employees and their families working abroad.
Will administrate and coordinate various department activities. Daily cooperation with assistants within P&L and cross functionally.
Your main responsibilities among others will be:
Administrative support to employees and managers within Powertrain, Chassis, Cab, Maintenance and Logistics.
Support employees and their families who are working abroad
Support employees with travel arrangements and VISA applications
Administrate and coordinate various meeting forums
Administrate and coordinate various department activities
Various cooperation with assistants within P&L and cross functionally
Other common tasks of an assistant
Your profile
You have a previous experience as an assistant or administrator
We think you have good interpersonal and networking skills, a proactive way of working and can handle multiple tasks doing the proper prioritizing and communicate effectively.
Since the project language is English and you will have international contacts, it is required that you can confidently express yourself in English, both orally and in writing. Already today some employees are working abroad and if you have experience from supporting expatriates and their families it would be a merit.
We will value your personality highly and we believe that you are a person with a lot of enthusiasm and enjoy providing support on a high service level.
Education
No special demands - administration related diplomas and courses are meriting
Language
English is a must, Swedish is preferred.
Meriting
Good oral and written communication skills. Attention to details. Problem solving attitude. 2 years + of work experience from administrative roles
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje. Start is ASAP and the initial contract runs 6 months to begin with.
Your application must include your CV, a personal letter written in English and copies of your certificates. Interviews will be held during the application period.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8047838