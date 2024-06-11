Assignment withing data quality to our client
About the position
In this role, you will be part of the Service Modernizations & Upgrades organization, which handles vast amounts of data daily. A significant challenge we face is data quality issues, such as missing attributes in purchase items crucial for further processing. Your role will be vital in enhancing data quality, involving both operational tasks and the development of new, efficient work processes. You will proactively lead data quality initiatives based on established decisions and priorities. This includes initiating data update activities in collaboration with the needs owner, planning and coordinating or executing data updates and cleaning, identifying potential improvements in work processes and data management, and providing reports to data owners within the domain.
About You
You are an outgoing, driven individual with strong collaboration skills, both externally and internally. You understand the importance of timely and high-quality deliveries. You thrive in a high-paced environment and can handle stress and adapt to varying workloads. You are proactive in addressing discrepancies as soon as they arise and tackle problems in a structured manner while analyzing and developing your work area. You are not afraid to question and try new approaches in your daily work and consider continuous improvement a natural part of your responsibilities. You have good knowledge of English, both spoken and written, and hold an education in procurement or logistics.
