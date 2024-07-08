Asic Verification Engineer
As our Stockholm office keeps growing, we are now looking to hire more world-class engineers focused on expertise in ASIC Verification and development. You will have the chance to work closely with your colleagues and manager to develop your future skill set.
Your role
You will be working with a variety of tasks including testbench development and IP / SoC design verification in ASIC / FPGA projects.
Take full responsibility for verification of a design, being block or sub-system
Define and implement UVM based test environments
Break-down Requirements and create Verification Specifications and defining test cases
Develop, run and debug test cases
Generate documentation
Develop test cases for IPs and SoCs
Test environment and design debugging
Creation of Scoreboards
Refinement of assertions and coverage
Creation of relevant documentation
The verification mostly uses constrained random methodology. Dedicated test vectors and assertions are also used.
Your profile
Requirements:
5+ years of experience in a relevant area of verification
Advanced user of System Verilog
Advanced user of UVM tools and methodology for IP verification
Significant experience in assertions, scoreboards and coverage refinement
Excellent programming skills (SV, VHDL)
Good scripting skills using eg Python, TCL and / or Perl
Meritorious:
An Master's degree in a technical field or the equivalent level of education
Experience in system level verification
Knowledge about formal verification
Knowledge in programming C, C++ and System C
Personality:
You enjoy working both independently, self-driven, and in a small diverse team and you are focused on reaching results on time. You are not afraid to come up with suggestions of improvement, have excellent communication skills, are highly motivated and are a constantly developing type of person.
Site: Stockholm
Start date: Flexible
Feel free to apply through our website www.aionsi.com
