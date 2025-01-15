Asic Designer Within Telecom
2025-01-15
We are currently looking for a ASIC designer to help our customer in the telecom sector. You will be involved in new and existing ASIC projects working in teams.
Knowledge and experience:
• You have a solid background with more than 5+ years of experience of ASIC development
• Used to work with complex ASIC and/or large FPGA design
• Multi clock domains
• System Verilog
• Good English skills, in both speech and writing
• Parameterized IP block design
• Experience in SOC/DSP architecture
• Experience in packet based communication protocol
Meritorious if you have:
• Experience of systemization and architecture design
• Backend work with timing constraints, timing optimization and formal verification
• UVM verification
• Scripting skills
• Telecom
• Simulation (Xcelium)
• GIT
• Linting tools (Spyglass, etc)
• Scripting skills (Python, shell script, tcl) Ersättning
