Art Gallery Assistant
2025-07-25
Company Description
Charity Art Gallery (C.A.G.) is a cultural celebration that merges creativity with philanthropy, bringing together artists, art enthusiasts, collectors, and philanthropists. C.A.G. showcases diverse artists from around the world, connecting them with a global audience. Committed to positive change, C.A.G. supports the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), BreatsCancerForbundet, TheHungerProject and BarnCancerFonden in their efforts. Join us in Skrapan Stockholm for an immersive experience where art and purpose converge to drive positive impact.
Role Description
This is an on-site assistant role located at Skrapan, Götgatan 76, next to Rituals store. The assistant will also meet the network of owner: Alex Colard. The assistant will open the gallery daily at 10.00 and leave at 15.00 when the owner arrives and takes the second shift 15-19.00. The position is for two years. The assistant will help to organize events, bringing people to the gallery, and finding artists to exhibit. Day-to-day tasks include sitting in the gallery, handling expension, and assisting in the creation of promotional materials.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-05
