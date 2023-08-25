Art Director to Once Upon
We are looking for an Art Director to step in and join the Marketing department at Once Upon! The position is a short-term employment and a great opportunity for someone who is interested in getting to know this creative and innovative company. In this role, you will work in the Owned Channels Team with creating visually appealing and engaging content for our digital platforms.
Job Summary
As an Art Director at Once Upon, you are not just a part of the team - you are a key player in our brands story. You will be brainstorming innovative, engaging, and out-of-the-box ideas that will push our brand to new heights. Your mission? To create compelling, on-point, and on-brand content that our Once Uponers can not help but fall in love with. You know that good design is not just about aesthetics - it is a strategic tool that communicates our brands values and gets to the heart of what our customers want. Up for a challenge? Good, because we value your voice and creative insights. You will be playing a crucial role in our Owned Channels team.
What you will do:
• Keep a watchful eye to ensure that the materials we publish across our owned communication channels are always in line with our visual identity, high standards, and convey our brand story effectively.
• Collaborate with other Art Directors and Product Designers to not only maintain but also strategically strengthen and develop our visual identity, considering its impact on brand perception and customer engagement.
• In close collaboration with the rest of the team, set strategic content plans as well as photo and film briefs, aligning with our brand goals and audience needs.
• Produce and create image material, including photo books, for our communication, ensuring it is strategically designed to resonate with our audience and enhance our brand narrative.
• Innovatively adapt design for our social channels, newsletters, and website, always aiming to improve user experience and brand consistency.
• Publish content on our web, social media, and newsletters.
• Work closely with the team to develop customer-centric ideas and concepts for launches and campaigns.
Requirements and Experience
We belive that you have a higher education in design, communication or other relevant subjects. You have background in and understanding of graphic design, visual arts, or a related field. You understand how to leverage design as a strategic tool for enhancing brand perception and customer engagement. You are able to balance creativity and strategy to develop a strong visual identity that resonates with our audience. You possess the creative ability to produce compelling image materials and photo books. Your proficiency in design software (like Adobe Creative Suite) enables you to bring our brand to life in various formats. You are skilled in creating and adapting designs for different platforms including social media, newsletters, and websites. You are comfortable using content management systems to publish content across different channels like our website and social media.
Experience in photography and filmmaking would be beneficial, but it is not necessity. The same applies to social media strategy - it is a plus, but not a requirement.
Furthermore, we believe that you are a collaborative Team Player with experience in working within creative teams, and you understand the importance of collaboration. You know how to work closely with colleagues, incorporating different perspectives to arrive at the best strategic content plans and visual designs.
You are fluent in Swedish or English.
Scope: 100 %, temporary employment with start as soon as possible, until the end on 2023 with a possibility to prolonged employment in 2024.
Location: Skellefteå
We apply rolling selection and interviews so do not hesitate to admit your application!
Further information is provided by Irma Öhlund, 0910-77 09 83 or irma@wikan.se
You will be hired as a consultant by Wikan Personal.
Submit your application at www.skelleftea.wikan.se
