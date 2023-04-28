Art Buyer
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
& Other Stories is a fashion brand offering women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear to create their personal style, or story. Our creative ateliers in Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles design diversified fashion collections with great attention to detail and quality. For us there's no right or wrong when it comes to style, just possibilities and the joy of self-expression.
We are an inclusive workplace, driven by creativity, our values and an entrepreneurial spirit. Fashion, fun and action are essential parts of our daily work. We believe in being spontaneous, personal and flexible, which makes it easy to collaborate within all parts of the brand and sparks growth, for you and for us. At & Other Stories, we work in teams and lead by example and by building diverse teams we strive to create an open and safe environment for everyone. Each person working with & Other Stories is an essential part of our group of creatives and a valued individual within the company.
We're looking for an Art Buyer to join our Brand & Creative team!
Job Description
As an Art Buyer at & Other Stories you are responsible for securing external talents, models, and creatives for photo shoots and all levels of content creation. In close collaboration with other key roles, such as Stylist/Art Director, Senior Producer and Head of Brand ID&Creation. You are responsible for securing and developing casting directions and finding future talents and creative partners.
Some of your tasks and responsibilities includes, but are not limited to:
Secure casting of talents, models, and creatives together with Stylists and Art Directors for all communication touchpoints, Photo Studio (e-com) based upon &Other Stories Commercial Calendar
Negotiate and prepare all contracts with external talents according to brief, budget and timeline
Continually search out, investigate, and possible future talents and creative partners
Nurture and build & Other Stories relationship with external talents and creatives
Qualifications
Join our team at & Other Stories as an Art Buyer and bring your structured, organized, and problem-solving skills, along with your creative insights, visionary thinking, and fashion intelligence. Show your drive, flexibility, and ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment. Embrace our culture and help us achieve our vision. Apply now and unleash your full potential!
We'd also love to meet someone who:
Is an experienced Art Buyer (at least a few years) casting for designer brands, editorials and/or runway shows
An interest and knowledge of contemporary photography, art and fashion
A wide network of agents and creatives within the fashion industry
Excellent negotiation skills and experience of contract work
Fluent in English, spoken and written
Additional Information
Join us! Please upload your CV (in English) with relevant work as soon as possible but no later than 11th of May. Due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career page. At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Therefore, we kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that can easily trigger unintentional biases.
This is a full-time 1-year temporary position starting as soon as possible. It's based at our & Others Stories Head Office in Stockholm.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg (visa karta
)
112 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
7709820