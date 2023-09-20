Area Director - Smart & Sustainable World
L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services.
We are hiring in Stockholm and the role will cover at least entire Nordics!
Would you like to join a team with innovation, teamwork and entrepreneurship as the fundamental platform?
We are looking for an Area Director in Smart and Sustainable World (SSW) to lead sales and business development of a newly formed business unit focused on helping customers from a variety of industries to create Smart, Sustainable Spaces.
LTTS has built, organically and inorganically, lot of capabilities around Smart City, which needs to be taken to the market in a focused manner along with overall sustainability offerings.
An ideal candidate will have the following.
Experience in business development/sales IOT and/or smart X solutions such as smart buildings, smart lighting, smart city etc to various industries such as facility management companies, retailers, travel & hospitality segment etc.
Experience working with partners to stitch together end-to-end solutions for customers.
Experience playing consulting/advisory roles helping customers visualize and realize benefits or ROI from investments and preferably driving digital transformation initiatives.
Good understanding of various use cases based on image/video analytics as it applies to different industries, such as heatmap analysis for retailers, brawl detection in stadiums, footfall analysis in terminals etc.
Good understanding of digital transformation challenges and the skills and capabilities required.
Extensive experience in sales/sales management, delivering to revenue and booking targets and various KRAs.
Demonstrated ability to thrive in Goal oriented Roles (as opposed to Task Oriented).
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
Enter the reference "Area Director - SSW" in your application.
#jobbjustnu Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-20
E-post: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Area Director - SSW". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial
(org.nr 516408-6158)
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 21 KISTA Arbetsplats
L&T Technology Services Sverige Jobbnummer
8127819