Application Engineer - Separators
2025-10-09
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
As our new Application Engineer - Separators, you will be part of a leading global company where our vision is to make food safe and available everywhere.
Within Tetra Pak Channel Management & Key Components Hub Europe, we are looking for an experienced, highly motivated person to take the position of Application Engineer (Separators). You will join a small but great team, that are working closely with our colleagues in the markets and business streams. As Application Engineer, you will be supporting the European markets with technical specifications, customer development needs and commissioning activities of Tetra Pak Separators. Separators are a core technology of Tetra Pak, where mechanical excellence combined with deep knowledge of applications are a key to our leadership in liquid food processing.
As you will work with all European markets, you will need to develop a strong network within Tetra Pak. This is a permanent position and can be based in any Tetra Pak entity in Europe. We expect approx. 30% travelling to be included in this position.
What you will do
As an Application Engineer, you will be part of a team of application and technical experts.
In this role you will:
Maintain, improve and develop separator application knowledge.
Drive performance evaluations at customer sites.
Support separator sales with application expertise.
Participate in customer meetings Develop new application guidelines.
Collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders.
Have an expert role in development projects.
Deliver training and share know-how.
We believe you have
University degree in food-, bio- or chemical engineering.
1 to 3 years of relevant work experience.
Background within centrifugal separation, food industry, microbiology, processing technologies, packaging or similar.
Good command of English, both written and oral is required.
An interest in training others and sharing knowledge.
Your personality is the key to our common success! You need to structure, prioritize, and execute your work in an efficient manner. You drive for results and can deliver on time and under pressure.
We believe that you are a clear communicator and good at building effective relationships with others - both locally and internationally. Furthermore, you can adjust to the situation and comfortably handle risk and uncertainty. In addition, you have the interest and ability to handle the big picture in deliverables at the same time as being interested in detail.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 23rd October 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Karl Kieffer at karl.kieffer@tetrapak.com
.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Zsofia Tamaska at zsofia.tamaska@tetrapak.com
.
For those who apply from Sweden, for trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
