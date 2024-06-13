Appearance Specialist
2024-06-13
Company Description
We are currently looking for a temporary member to our appearance development team! We are looking for an Appearance Specialist with a lot of home furnishing interest and drive and commitment to deliver better products for the many people.
IKEA of Sweden is where the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. Appearance management is currently placed in Range operations at IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult. The team responsible for appearance development are spread out in the IKEA of Sweden organisation, but we all have one goal that we share together in our team: to support the business with a portfolio of appearances that strengthen the IKEA identity and come to the best possible price. As part of this appearance development team, you will find yourself amongst passionate colleagues with a lot of knowledge in their area of expertise.
Job Description
In the assignment as Appearance Specialist, you are responsible for the complete flow of surface samples, from measuring samples and managing data in system to the administration of orders and distribution of surface samples in the right time for the business to use. You are also securing the stock level of the surface samples in IOS storage including the quality assurance of incoming batches and the validity of samples in stock.
You are an important support to the product development teams, the material categories and suppliers when it comes to appearances, and you secure an optimal service level for the distribution of appearance samples.
The assignment is a 1-year temporary assignment to strengthen the team during a period of change and transition. During this period, we will handle the implementation of new data and technology systems as well as a move of the full surface sample storage and operation from existing to new facilities. You will support the team with running business as well as setting new basics in place and the development of new ways of working internally and through out the value chain.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, you need to have good knowledge in business administration and good knowledge about colour management systems and measuring tools. To enjoy the role, you need to have a strong service focus and be a problem solver, be able to prioritize and find structures to meet deadlines.
To make a difference in this assignment, you are inspired by the products and the IKEA Identity and able to forward that inspiration and energy to others. You are also a positive and curious development partner with a strong can-do attitude. You are well organized and have a drive to always improve and streamline ways of working.
Additional information
We look forward to receiving your application at the latest by the 19th of June 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application at the latest by the 19th of June 2024.

You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the Recruiter Monaka Perumal monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
