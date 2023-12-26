Antenna engineer
We are looking for a BTS antenna engineer in the area of B5G (Beyond 5G) systems research. As a technical expert you are expected to participate and lead B5G antenna systems research, which is our core business area. You will have the opportunity to utilize your skills to make a better-connected world. You will also analyze requirements, define and design systems and product architecture, and verify the proposed solutions by cooperating with different teams including system design, product design and product management.
Responsibilities
• Research on B5G antenna hardware, architectures and key enabling technologies, and analyze requirements
• Find innovative and cost-efficient antenna solutions for current and future wireless networks.
• Evaluate the performance of new ideas/architectures by simulation tools.
• Communication and Initiation of University Collaborations
Qualifications requirements
• PhD in Antenna Engineering, Microwave Engineering, Array Synthesis, Electronic Engineering, RF Metamaterials or equivalent background with several years of experience.
• Strong background in antenna theory, antenna system & design, theory of electromagnetic field.
• Deep knowledge about multi-antenna systems
• Good understanding of antenna systems, channel models and wireless propagation
• Substantial experience with wireless system performance evaluation and optimization. Experience in Matlab, Python, C, C++ programming languages.
• Substantial experience in antenna EM simulation tools, such as CST, Ansys HFSS.
• Should be able to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team with hardware experts, algorithm experts and system experts.
• Should be able to travel in Europe and China.
• Should be able to work in a team and possess good interpersonal and communications skills
• Self-motivated with strong organizational, analytical and problem-solving skills. Så ansöker du
