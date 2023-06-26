Animator

Chief Rebel AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-06-26


Why you want to be an Animator at Chief Rebel

We offer a unique opportunity for an experienced animator to help us define our universe (new IP) and bring our characters and monsters to life. As an animator, you will be responsible for producing a diverse range of stylized animations, including powerful melee attacks, memorable spells, menacing creatures, and graceful summons.

Joining our cross disciplinary team of character artists, animators, technical animators, and game programmers, together you will shape our game. We are looking for someone who can collaborate, influence and guide us with their leadership. With the ambition to deliver an exceptional gameplay experience.

About the role:

We are looking for an animator with leadership experience, to collaborate and bridging the gap between the production/directors team and the animation team. You will assist in scope planning, identify production bottlenecks, and propose solutions with a focus on quick iteration and scalability. You are leading by doing, setting the standard for our gameplay animations (keyframe), guiding our animation team to reach our quality standards, making informed decisions and collaborating to meet our milestones. At Chief Rebel, we aim to make the best games, focusing on gameplay first. And that's where you come in, to enhance our gameplay with your animation.

Skills needed

• Professional experience in the games industry or other relevant industries

• Strong communication and collaboration skills

• Experience in coaching and leading fellow animators

• Experience working with keyframe animation in Maya

• An ability to balance a big picture view with an eye for detail

• Rigging experience and animation set-up in Unreal

About Chief Rebel

Chief Rebel is a game development studio located in Stockholm, Sweden.
We make stylized games with deeply involving mechanics. www.chiefrebel.com (https://jobs.chiefrebel.com/jobs/www.chiefrebel.com)

