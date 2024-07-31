animal technician
2024-07-31
Job description
We at Randstad Life Sciences are currently looking for animal technicians for future full-time consultant positions.
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
The scope of the initial assignment varies depending on the client and the assignment. As this is an "open advertisement" to cover future assignments, we have not set an assignment length, but the average assignment length is 6 months. Many positions are lab-based, where you will acquire competencies for independent work in an industrial environment. At Randstad life sciences the assignments give you a possibility to develop your career path, you could become a senior animal technician and supervise or manage the work of other technicians.
With experience and further training, you could specialise in working with animals in specific research areas like breeding, immunology or genetics.
Responsibilities
provide exercise, food and water to the animals
carry out regular observations
make sure that animals are clean and comfortable
control heating, lighting and humidity
monitor animals' weight and behaviour
follow hygiene rules in the facility
keep accurate records
In order to better assist you we ask that you please submit a CV with your application. If you also wish to include a cover letter or any other complementary information, please include it in the same document, e.g. as an introduction.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
before the 2024-09-14. If you have questions, please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
.
For Randstad, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Qualifications
Your personal qualities are important and to succeed as a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, you need to be passionate about science, curious, well-organized and quality focused. You are a person with good communication skills who can easily work both individually and in teams, you have an open mindset with a flexible and adaptable approach. Moreover you are eager to learn and have a good ability to take initiative. Since the role involves close collaboration with colleagues and other stakeholders, you are comfortable reaching out to other people and can quickly build a network of personal relations. It is also important that you are open to try new roles and that you easily adapt to new situations.
An academic background in animal care or animal management, applied science, laboratory animal science and technology or biology.
You have previous experience of laboratory work with animals.
You have previous administration skills
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
