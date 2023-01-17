Android Developer to team Integrations & Display Ads
We are Blocket, Sweden's largest and most popular marketplace with around 12,3M monthly active users generating 100 million sessions. We are proud of our work to enable second-hand trade in Sweden and our contribution to a positive environmental impact.
The team
Integrations & Display Ads manages many of the commercial placements and integrations at Blocket. You will work closely with an array of partners both within and outside Blocket and Schibsted. We help other companies integrate with Blocket, we provide a CMS that our editors use and we build products and manage placements for commercial advertisements.
The team has two web developers and two backend developers, a product manager, engineering manager and UX. Now we are looking to extend the team with app developers - Android and iOS - so that we can produce even better performance on our integrations and display ads.
Who you are
We believe you are a seasoned developer with at least 4 years hands-on experience of Android or iOS development working in a team. You are able to independently lead the development of new features, and enjoy discussing and debating code and solutions with your peers. You like sharing your knowledge with your team and junior developers and above all, you are curious and continuously strive to learn new things. We are often working in pairs so collaboration is another key.
Background/skills
You know how to code in Kotlin and Java
You know how to write clean, testable, simple and scalable code
You have good understanding of Android frameworks and guidelines
You understand the unique needs of an Android user
Above all, you are a great team player
Interested in joining the Blocket world?
We look forward to hearing from you! Send your CV or apply with your LinkedIn-profile and let us know what makes you tick. We would love to get to know you a bit better!
The Blocket journey began in Skåne 1996 - since then the concept of Blocket has been exported to over 40 other countries. Today, Blocket, which is owned by the media group Schibsted, is Sweden's largest online marketplace. There are approximately 600 000 items, vehicles, jobs and housing being advertised and discovered by its 5 million visitors every week. The value for all advertisements in 2018 amounted to SEK 714 billion - equal to 15 percent of Sweden's GDP. Thanks to second-hand trading at Blocket, 0.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases can be avoided every year. The output being equivalent to if Stockholm's city roads stood empty for about a year. Blocket has approximately 240 colleagues and the office is located in central Stockholm. Together, we are passionate about second-hand trading, the environment and the continued growth of Blocket - one of Sweden's largest sites. We are proud environmental heroes and enjoy working together.
