Android Developer
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-21
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At Tata Technologies, we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering, and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for AAOS Application Developers.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain system-level applications for AAOS running in Android VM Integrate applications with vehicle hardware via HALs (Hardware Abstraction Layers) and AIDL interfaces
Optimize performance, memory usage, and boot time for embedded environments
Collaborate with UX/UI teams to implement responsive and intuitive interfaces
Ensure compliance with automotive safety and security standards
Debug and resolve issues across multiple layers (Java, JNI, native C++)
Participate in code reviews, unit testing, and CI/CD pipeline integration
Document architecture, APIs, and development workflows
Knowledge/skills:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field
Experience in Android development, with at least 1 year in AAOS
Strong proficiency in Java and Kotlin; familiarity with C/C++ is a plus
Experience with Android System Services, Binder IPC, and AOSP customization
Hands-on experience with Android VM (ART/Dalvik) and embedded Linux
Familiarity with automotive protocols (Ethernet, CAN, LIN, MOST) and VHAL
Knowledge of Android build system (ex, Gradle)
Source code, CI/CD and artifact management systems like GitHub, GitHub Actions, GitHub Packages
Preferred Skills
Experience with Android Automotive Emulator and AAOS reference platforms
Familiarity with Google Automotive Services (GAS) and non-GAS deployments
Understanding of ISO 26262, ASPICE, and cybersecurity standards
Exposure to Android TV or Android Things is a bonus
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on, then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date, it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9922403